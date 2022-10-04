Zion Williamson Was Once Accused of Illegally Gifting Parents $950,000 House to Attend Duke

Amid allegations of accepting incentives to play for the Duke Blue Devils, photos of the house Zion Williamson received for his parents went viral on social media.

Long before Zion Williamson was dominating the NBA, the youngster was tearing it up at the college basketball level. Representing the Duke Blue Devils, the 6-foot-7 forward was considered to be the greatest prospect since LeBron James.

During Zanos’ lone season playing under the guidance of Coach K, the then-18-year-old averaged a staggering 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting at an extremely efficient 68% from the field.

As a reward for a stellar campaign, Williamson received numerous incredible accolades – the John R. Wooden Award, Best College Athlete ESPY Award, and Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year, among a long list of historic feats.

However, Zion’s stint with the North Carolina-based program wasn’t as chirpy as it seems.

Zion Williamson got a $950,000 house among other gifts to play for the Duke Blue Devils

For the avid fans who remember, back in 2018, Clemson University was the favorite who was going to be blessed with the presence of the southpaw on their roster. In fact, according to numerous crystal balls, there was almost an 85% chance of the then-Spartanburg prodigy playing for the Tigers.

Much to everyone’s surprise, on January 20, 2018, Williamson put on a Duke snapback, announcing the commencement of his journey as a Blue Devil.

Fast forward a few years post his arrival in the NBA, Zion’s former marketing agent Gina Ford accused the former of accepting incentives from Duke that motivated him to play for the Blue Devils.

According to Gina, one of the many “gifts” the youngster was provided with was a house in South Carolina that was valued at $950,000. The stat that raised the most number of eyebrows – Zion’s family went from living in an $895 per month rental home to a lavish mansion with a monthly rent of $4,995.

Here, are a few photos of the property.

Naturally, Gina Ford’s attorneys attach the “before” and “after” photos as exhibits to their latest court filing. This is definitely getting down and dirty. pic.twitter.com/MV90XkfuRB — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) June 10, 2020

To be honest, the update on the entire fiasco is still pretty mysterious with no concrete evidence supporting the allegations.

However, with the upcoming season approaching, the only thing NOLA fans have to worry about is Zion’s performance.

