“Kyries, Kobes, Brons”: LeBron James’ Son Bronny Picks His Preferred Kicks to Hoop in

Feb 29, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) controls the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 75-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Draft 2024 is only two days away. Bronny James will finally get to see his NBA dreams becoming a reality. Before the big day, Bronny shot a video for Complex’s Sneaker Shopping With Complex series with Joe La Puma. The 19-year-old said that the last time he went sneaker shopping was before the pandemic. Since it’s been a while, Bronny copped several sneakers from their collection and unveiled some of his favorite sneakers to wear.

When asked how he decides which shoes he’s going to wear before stepping out either for a game or a casual hangout, he said that it all depends on how he feels on a particular day. He said,

“It’s difficult. It’s a lot to choose from…it’s really like whatever I’m feeling that day. You know, Kyries, Kobes, Brons…really just like whatever I’m feeling that day I put them on.”

Even though Bronny has a plethora of sneaker options to choose from, at his house, he told Joe La Puma that he often goes on a streak of repeating one pair for a while before he picks up another. But throughout the process, his decision to pick a pair of shoes remains the same.

He ended up buying a G-Dragon x Nike Air Force 1, an Off-White x Nike Air Presto, three pairs of CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Low, a Clot x Nike Air Force 1, an Off-White x Nike Air Rubber Dunk, a Nike LeBron 11, a Nike Kobe 8 Christmas and a Nike Kobe 8 Prelude.

After not going for sneaker shopping for almost five years, Bronny spent close to $10k with Complex. Moreover, his love for Nike isn’t only because his father collaborates with the brand.

Bronny James has signed an NIL deal with Nike

Bronny is not even an NBA player yet, and, he has had an NIL deal with Nike since 2022, when he was a senior in high school. Now, he’s on the verge of signing with a team in the biggest basketball league in the world. So, it is expected that Bronny and Nike will continue to work together in the future and maybe even release their own range of shoes.

As Bronny revealed during his conversation with Complex, the James clan is full of sneakerheads. While the association stems from LeBron and his decades-old partnership, other members of the family have been spotted wearing some of the most popular sneakers.

But according to the youngster, his brother Bryce is the one who spends the most amount of time on the internet, looking for sneakers.