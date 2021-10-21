“I was going to have Bill Walton write my speech, but speeches are a lot longer than his career was”: When Larry Bird trolled the Portland legend during his Hall-Of-Fame speech

During his Hall-Of-Fame speech back in 1998, Larry Bird decided to roast his presenter and Portland legend Bill Walton in the very opening line.

Larry Bird is one of the best players the league has ever witnessed. Back in the 1980s, the 6-foot-9 forward, along with his rival Magic Johnson, absolutely revolutionised the NBA and how it was perceived on a global level.

After the conclusion of his 13-year illustrious career, Bird built up one of the most decorated resumes of all time. Over the span of 897 professional games, Larry was selected to 12 All-Star games, 10 All-NBA teams, 3 All-Defensive teams, won the 1980 ROTY, 3 MVPs, 3 Championships and 2 Finals MVP.

And to celebrate his eminent career, Larry Legend’s legacy was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame back in 1998, a few years after his retirement as a player. And during the first line of his speech, the Celtics legend decided to take shots at Bill Walton.

Larry Bird roasted Bill Walton during the opening line of his Hall-Of-Fame speech

Bill Walton is one of the few unlucky superstars to have injuries ruing their careers. The 6-foot-1 big man from the 1970s, never could really catch a break from the various kind of injuries he sustained.

Over the span of his 13-year career, Walton broke his ankle, legs, feet and underwent surgery on his knees. And during the 1978-1979 season, Bill experienced a gruesome injury, as he broke the navicular bone below his left ankle twice.

And during Bird’s Hall-Of-Fame speech, he decided to take shots at Bill’s short NBA career. For his opening line, Larry trolled his former teammate:

“I was going to have Bill Walton write my speech tonight, but they say speeches are a lot longer than his career was. So just trying to stay away from that.”

It was a rather nasty joke to crack but was made with no ill intentions. And for what it’s worth, Bill himself, along with the thousands in attendance burst into tears.