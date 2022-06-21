Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets talks reportedly positive, $36.9 million player option still considered possibility, Kevin Durant expected to stay as well

NBA Insider reveals massive insider information on talks between Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets ahead of his potential free agency

Ever since the Brooklyn Nets were knocked out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, the dialogue on Kyrie Irving has been justifiably sparse. But, now that the postseason is over, his current situation could prove to be the most interesting thing to pay attention to.

The basics are that Kyrie Irving’s current contract with the franchise is nearing it’s expiration. Of course, the player does have an option to pick up the $36.9 million player option. But, until now, given what has been said about these two entities’ relationship with one another, picking it up has hardly seemed likely to happen.

“A brother that’s probably not happy right now is Kevin Durant. It’s not that he’s pissed off with Kyrie Irving, he’s pissed off with the Brooklyn Nets… If I’m Kevin Durant, I want out fast” 🗣️ Kendrick Perkinspic.twitter.com/KGerK71lZe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2022

So, what’s happening here? Will Kyrie re-sign with the Nets? Will the two parties fail to reach an agreement, causing him to look elsewhere? Or will something entirely different take place?

While we may not know the answer just yet, we have the latest intel on the situation, right here for your enjoyment!

Also Read: “Michael Jordan never lost with an all-star, for context LeBron James lost 8 times!”: Bulls legend never needed a constellation, whereas the Lakers superstar needs a galaxy

NBA Insider believes both Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets are confident they can reach an agreement

Kyrie Irving is an immensely talented player, there is not a single doubt about that. However, it’d perhaps be the lie of the century to say that he comes with no baggage.

This is something that the Nets probably already have playing on their minds. However, despite that being the case, the situation so far has looked very positive for both sides.

Here is what NBA Insider, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer had to report on the situation.

“The Nets naturally prefer a shorter-term, incentive-laden agreement that includes benchmarks such as games played, sources said. Irving, having missed significant time because of injuries in recent seasons, has prioritized a longer-term contract.

But the dialogue among Irving, his representation, and Nets leadership is expected to be fluid in the lead-up to his decision. Both sides appear keen on holding ongoing conversations about building together in Brooklyn, where the Nets can return to the championship-contending aspirations they held entering this past campaign. Since their exit from the playoffs, Brooklyn officials have been working under the assumption that Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons will return to Barclays Center for the 2022-23 season.”

Hard to blame any Nets fans breathing a sigh of relief right now.

Not only is this a confirmation that Kyrie Irving will likely stay on with the Nets, but so will Kevin Durant, unlike what multiple rumors have suggested.

While this is undeniably positive though, any situation involving contracts, especially when it comes to Kyrie Irving, can change at any given moment.

So, to all Brooklyn fans getting a bit too happy right now, our advice… stay tuned on this one.

Also Read: “B*tch meet me outside, I will kick your a**!”: When Kyle Lowry was ordered 100 hours of community service for battery against a female referee in 2011