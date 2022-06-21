“B*tch meet me outside, I will kick your a**!”: When Kyle Lowry was ordered 100 hours of community service for battery against a female referee in 2011

In 2012, Kyle Lowry was charged with a misdemeanor for verbally abusing a female referee. Luckily, he was only given community service!

The Miami Heat made a big decision last summer to sign veteran guard Kyle Lowry. The move proved fruitful, as the core of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Lowry led the team to the first seed in the East.

However, the injury bug caught up to Lowry, as he missed a number of games in the Playoffs. Nevertheless, the Heat would make it to the Eastern Conference Finals where they lost to the Boston Celtics.

Despite the disappointing end of the season, reports suggest that Pat Riley and Miami want him back. Provided he meets the Heat’s BMI requirement.

Pat Riley and the Heat want Kyle Lowry following that #HEATCulture BMI requirement. 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/U3OgqW5VzP — theScore (@theScore) June 6, 2022

Also Read: “Fine Kyle Lowry! Y’all fine me all the time”: Jimmy Butler pleads the league to fine his Heat teammate after an incredible performance in Game 6 vs Celtics

Kyle Lowry was once given community service for verbally abusing a female referee, avoiding a $1000 fine and jail time

In 2011, during the NBA lockout, then Rockets guard Lowry was playing a charity game. During the game, he got into it with a female referee, even verbally abusing her.

He was also accused of throwing the basketball violently at the referee. As a result, Lowry had a misdemeanor charge brought against him, which could have seen him fined $1000 and receive six months in jail.

Fortunately, his case was heard, and the one-time NBA Champion was only given 100 hours of community service as punishment.

Report: Kyle Lowry charged with battery against female referee from September exhibition game in Las Vegas – http://t.co/4FBH7ady — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 6, 2012

10 years later, it is safe to say that Kyle has put the incident behind him. He is now living it up in South Beach and has a spot on the Miami Hear roster.

Also Read: “Kyle Lowry is on the ground in pain, but the mop guy just don’t care”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Celtics ball boy wipes the floor around the hurt Heat guard