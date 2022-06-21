“Michael Jordan never lost with an all-star, for context LeBron James lost 8 times!”: Bulls legend never needed a constellation, whereas the Lakers superstar needs a galaxy

Michael Jordan never needed a star-studded cast to win, whereas LeBron James needed galaxies. Nick Wright chimes in with his take.

The Michael Jordan and LeBron James debate will probably never end. What is it this time? Simple enough, it is about the supporting cast.

We can go on and on about how strong the supporting cast both the superstars had but the truth is MJ’s cast is ridiculously overrated.

Yes, we said that Jordan’s cast was not as good as you think. The only legitimate star he had was Scottie Pippen and he came around years after Jordan’s shoulders were already burdened.

As this tweet sums it up, MJ didn’t really have a star around him and even when he did, it was no supernova.

Every year Michael Jordan played with one All-star player ( he never played with 2) he won the championship with the exception of 1990 when that All-star got a migraine. Years LeBron played with an All-Star and lost: 2005, 09, 11 (2), 14 (2), 15, 17 ( 2),18, 21. CC @getnickwright — Mark Carman (@thecarm) June 20, 2022

The highlight here is that Jordan never lost in the playoffs when he had an All-star teammate. In the footnote, you can see LeBron lost 8 times.

Also read: “LeBron James is still chasing Michael Jordan .. 2 rings, MVP, 2 FMVP, DPOY & 9 scoring titles”: FS1 analyst creates a HOF player with the difference in Lakers and Bulls GOAT’s achievements

Nick Wright chimes in, and says stats like these are why MJ is miles better!

Well, Nick might be onto something here. Despite all the great things Mr. James has done for the sport of basketball he still never beat the best without having the best at his side.

MJ never had 2 all-star teammates, LeBron had that pleasure in multiple teams. Even last year, he had a cast that included Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

As much as we talk about Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Steve Kerr, we tend to gloss over the fact that these players were not as all-time as we think.

Rodman made the all-star team just twice and even Scottie Pippen as great as he is made it to the roster just seven times. Goes to show the differences in the supporting cast.

So, Nick Wright has had his say. We are on board with this take. What do you think? Did Michael Jordan have a tougher path to his 6 championships than LeBron’s 4? Let us know.