“Kyrie Irving is the most skilled player ever!”: Evan Fournier builds on Andre Iguodala’s statement, hypes up Uncle Drew after his 60-point performance tonight

Nets’ Kyrie Irving gets big praise from Evan Fournier, gets called the most skilled player ever as he drops 60 against the Magic

Watching Kyrie Irving play is like watching poetry in motion. Irving has excellent handles, makes great plays, can score at will, and is an excellent teammate on the court. What’s there to not like? Leaving aside his problems off the court, Kyrie Irving is one player in the NBA, apart from Stephen Curry, who is must-watch TV.

We saw a live demonstration of the same, as the Nets visited the Magic in Orlando. Kyrie Irving put on the show of a lifetime, as he dropped 60 points.

“A sight to see.. a gorgeous display.” Kyrie Irving pulls up for 60 points, the most ever by a Nets player and the most in his illustrious career. pic.twitter.com/3875p2wzyF — NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2022

Kyrie and Kevin Durant became the first set of teammates to drop 50+ points in consecutive games.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the first pair of teammates in NBA history with 50+ points in back-to-back games. pic.twitter.com/URUfbCyZLV — NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2022

“There is no debate that Kyrie Irving is the most skilled player ever!”: Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier doesn’t really get along with Kevin Durant. The two have had their exchanges over time, with the most recent one coming in the game on Sunday. However, that didn’t stop him from appreciating Kyrie Irving, as he dropped a magical 60 piece.

Kyrie really the most skilled player ever. Not even sure its a debate. — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 16, 2022

Fournier isn’t the only player who has been praising Kyrie. When the NBA announced their Top-75 list, Uncle Drew’s name was left off of it. This had then led to Andre Iguodala questioning the same, and he called Ky top-20 for sure.

So y’all saying @KyrieIrving ain’t top 75? I agree… he top 20 at least… — andre (@andre) October 21, 2021

He also talked about the same on his podcast, calling only Stephen Curry, Magic Johnson, and Isiah Thomas as better players in the same position.

Well, there is no doubt about Kyrie’s skills. If only his off the court antics were lesser than they are, he would be ranked much higher in the best of all time lists.