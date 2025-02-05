Kyrie Irving Claims Mavericks “Have to Adjust,” Reaffirms Championship Aspirations Despite Luka Doncic Shock

The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to move on from Luka Doncic came as a shock to everyone, but no one was affected by the trade more than his Mavs teammates. Kyrie Irving is now left to fend for himself as the lone star of the team’s backcourt, but the eight-time All-Star is staying optimistic despite the jarring transaction.

While the Mavs’ offense will obviously operate much differently without the transcendent Doncic, the ultimate goal remains the same. Irving underlined how his championship aspirations are still as strong as ever despite the ruthless business of professional sports. The 32-year-old clearly still believes Dallas is equipped for a title run but stressed the importance of regrouping and moving forward after recent events.

After fully processing the historic trade in his mind, Irving stated that the Mavs needed to “pick up the pieces and run towards a championship.” The electric point guard explained how his championship aspirations are why he plays the game along with helping others achieve the same feat. However, even with a laser focus on winning, Irving couldn’t help but discuss the sudden loss the team is facing, saying as he closed his statement,

“But at the same time, we’ve got to acknowledge our Slovenian president is no longer here, and we’ve got to adjust.”

Even with his goal still in reach, the 14-year veteran is still upset that Luka was moved so unceremoniously.

Kyrie Irving was as surprised as everyone else by the Doncic trade

While Kyrie Irving has made his priorities clear, the 2016 NBA Champion will also miss the bond he and Doncic created over the last two-and-a-half seasons. Irving was candid about his close relationship with Doncic in a recent interview, sharing how he “misses his hermano.” Winning heals wounds, but if the Mavericks struggle after this unprecedented move, Kyrie’s relationship with the franchise could sour quickly.

Irving admitted he was just as shocked as anyone about the move, emphasizing how it truly came out of nowhere. Trade discussions were notably private throughout, as the only people who were confirmed to know about the move were Mavericks general manager, Nico Harrison, Lakers GM, Rob Pelinka, and their franchises’ respective team owners. According to reports, not even the head coaches or costars were informed before the deal was finalized.

Now, Irving will attempt to achieve his ultimate goal with new costar, Anthony Davis. In the short term, the Mavericks may actually be better equipped to win a championship now, despite making the NBA Finals last season. Despite his age, Davis has posted one of the best seasons of his career and brings a true defensive superstar to pair alongside Kyrie’s offensive wizardry.