“Whether it Will Even Seem Real”: Unable to Fathom His Air Time, Rookie Michael Jordan Pondered the Conclusion of His Career

Every time Michael Jordan stepped onto the basketball court, the Bulls legend played the game with absolute poise, giving the fans one highlight after another on a nightly basis. The ease with which MJ played the game and how easily the game came to him led him to not only mull over retirement in his early years but also left him questioning his own abilities. In Michael Jordan: The Life, MJ was truly taken aback when he saw himself gliding through the air, defying gravity. After watching a videotape of himself, Jordan was left awe-struck, “Was I flying?” he asked. “It sure seemed like it, at least for a short time.”

Advertisement

As per his autobiography, Michael Jordan’s mesmerizing playing career left fans, the media, his former coaches and teammates, and even Jordan himself, struggling to comprehend what had happened.

“Sometimes I wonder what it will be like to look back on all of this,” he once observed, “Whether it will even seem real.”

Advertisement

Anyone who has seen Michael Jordan play has more than a single favorite play that highlights his hangtime. There are even countless videos on streaming websites highlighting just this aspect of his game.

The talent and grace with which Michael Jordan played the game of basketball has yet to be replicated by anyone since he retired from the league. So, it really is hard to blame a younger Jordan for having pondered what his highlights would look like once he retired from the game.

Michael Jordan’s unreal athleticism paved the way

Michael Jordan had certain distinct features to his game that helped him stand out even further. Almost every MJ fan is familiar with his signature habit of driving to the rim with his tongue sticking out.

Another feature of his game that he was able to make a brand out of, was his vertical jump. Jordan went on to give the world the ‘Jumpman’ logo from his high-flying antics and coined the name, with Nike even coining the nickname ‘Air Jordan’ for him.

Fans at home or in the arena always got to see hints and glimpses of Michael Jordan’s insane athleticism every other night. Of course, Jordan never quite dropped the level of his performances. However, once in a while, he’d pull off plays that most fans didn’t even think were possible on a basketball court.

Advertisement

MJ’s raw athleticism was on full display when he entered the 1985 Slam Dunk contest. During his time in the competition, the Bulls legend would create a moment for the history books, taking off from the free-throw line to soar to the rim before throwing it down. There have since been imitations and remixes of the moment. However, the feeling that moment brought on in the hearts of fans has yet to be replicated.

Even after 21 years of retiring from the league, the world has yet to see anything more than subtle glimpses of Michael Jordan in any other player.