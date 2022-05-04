“I make $25 million a year, I’ll take the fine!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green goes after the Memphis crowd for booing him while he was bleeding from the eye

Warriors’ Draymond Green talks about flipping off the Memphis crowd before returning to the locker room in the 1st Quarter

The Golden State Warriors fell short 101-106 tonight in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals. The Memphis Grizzlies came out with the mentality to protect their home floor, and they did just that, by hook or by crook.

Within the first 3 minutes of the game itself, the Grizzlies sent two Warriors players back to the locker room. First Dillon Brooks had his reckless foul against Gary Payton II, sending GP2 out with injury. GP2 had an X-Ray and it was revealed that he suffered a left elbow fracture.

Secondly, Draymond Green got elbowed while going for the ball. This left Draymond with blood running down his face.

Draymond went to the locker room after taking an elbow to the face

Draymond returned to the game after getting some stitches but his eye still did not open properly.

“If they want to be nasty, I can be nasty too!”: Draymond Green

When Draymond got injured, he was getting booed by the Memphis crowd, while he had blood running down on his face. This did not sit right with the former DPOY, who let it be known. Green flipped off the Memphis crowd while walking back.

Brooks hit @Garydwayne in the head and got ejected! Moments later, @Money23Green was elbowed in the face and walked into the locker room while flipping off Grizzlies fans

After the game, Draymond talked about the same. He was mad at the crowd, and he let it be known.

“You’re gonna boo someone who got elbowed and has blood running down (his) face, you should get flipped off. I’ll take the fine. I make 25 million dollars a year, I should be just fine”

Draymond on his exchange with Grizzlies fans: "You're going to boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye … you should get flipped off"

What Draymond did wasn’t right, but the league hopefully would take the circumstances in consideration as well. In my opinion, Green doesn’t deserve a fine, but we’ll have to wait and see what the league decides.