“Kyrie Irving exists in a video game, man!”: Goran Dragic can’t shake his awe for Nets teammate after unbelievable 38-point showing against Giannis and the Bucks

Goran Dragic speaks on Nets star Kyrie Irving after his incredible 38-point outing against the Bucks

Kyrie Irving may not play a whole lot. But when he does, he is very evidently, at least a top 3 point guard in the NBA today.

In the last 5 games he has played, the Nets star has averaged a scorching 28 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 42.2% from the field, and 36% from beyond the arc. And one of those five games, was his incredible recent outing against the reigning champions, Milwaukee Bucks.

We won’t lie, during this match, Kyrie didn’t exactly have the best shooting night from three, converting on just 2 of his 6 shots from that range, good for 33.3%. However, apart from that, the man was absolutely unstoppable.

38 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals, on 14 of 26 shooting (53.8%). That is nothing less than elite.

Furthermore, 12 of these points came in the fourth quarter, when the game couldn’t have been closer. Despite such a high-pressure situation, Kyrie sank 5 clutch free throws out of 6, while also making some ridiculous shots, to lead the Nets to an eventual 126-123 victory.

After the game, teammate Goran Dragic was simply in awe of what Irving had managed to do during this game. And after the final buzzer, he revealed his uncensored thoughts on the matter.

Goran Dragic says that Kyrie Irving plays basketball like ‘he’s in a video game’

Goran Dragic only recently arrived at the shores of New York. And already, we’re guessing that his excitement levels are pretty darn high.

Why would that be, you ask? Well, firstly he has seen the likes of Ben Simmons be acquired by the Nets, so there’s an incredible defensive anchor now. You have a top-heavy, but incredible roster, with Kevin Durant, Seth Curry, Nic Claxton, Bruce Brown, and many more included within its ranks. And finally, you also have Kyrie Irving, about whom, Dragic recently had this to say.

Goran Dragic on Kyrie Irving: “When you watch Kyrie, it feels like he’s in a video game. It’s just crazy how he moves and how he’s making those tough shots.” — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) February 27, 2022

After watching this game, frankly, we can’t help but agree with Dragic on this one.

