“Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons? The Nets wouldn’t even pick up the phone!”: NBA Twitter explodes as Nick Wright issues yet another controversial hot-take

Fox Sports Analyst Nick Wright’s current take involving Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving may be his worst till-date, has NBA Twitter raging

The Ben Simmons saga doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, hence ideas for a trade keep poring in a-plenty. Quite a few analysts and fans apparently want a direct swap of the Sixers star with CJ McCollum. However, with GM Daryl Morey seeking a highly favorable package in return, the situation won’t get resolved easily.

A lot of other trade destinations have also emerged including the Timberwolves and Kings. However, the lack of an all-star talent coming the other way has stalled talks.

Ben Simmons has made it clear that he would much rather pay millions in fines than suit up for the Sixers again. Most GMs would be scrambling to move such an asset off of their hands, but Daryl Morey wouldn’t make any such hasty moves.

Ben Simmons for Kyrie Irving? NBA Twitter roasts Nick Wright for his outrageous take

Nick Wright recently gave probably the worst of these unpopular trade ideas on air recently. He suggested that the Brooklyn Nets acquiring Ben Simmons would be a great idea. When asked about who the Sixers would get in return, the analyst remarked how Kyrie Irving would be the best choice.

While we’re sitting and outraging about the same, NBA Twitter wasn’t as generous. They attacked the analyst for his hot take.

The Nets wouldn’t even pick up the phone — Lroom backup (@Gintama_stan) September 3, 2021

🤣🤣🤣 — Kennedy H Corbett (@KennedyCorbett) September 8, 2021

Nick Wright is saying Ben Simmons would make the Nets a better team, in place of Kyrie. Insanity — CelticsForum 🍀 (@celticsforum) September 2, 2021

Nick Wright, famous for his shitty anti-Kyrie takes, thinks the Nets would be better without Kyrie. I for one am flabbergasted by this. https://t.co/MIs6dQwIvq — Duke Better (@DukeBetter) September 3, 2021

Talk about bad takes. Replacing a star who can score 25 points on 50-40-90 shooting, to a massive point guard who can’t take shoot if his life depended on it.

It sure would be interesting to see how the Sixers navigate the whole Ben Simmons situation, and whether Simmons next season would give enough production to make all this headache worth it.