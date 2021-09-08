Basketball

“Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons? The Nets wouldn’t even pick up the phone!”: NBA Twitter explodes as Nick Wright issues yet another controversial hot-take

"Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons? The Nets wouldn't even pick up the phone!": NBA Twitter explodes as Nick Wright issues yet another controversial hot-take
Kunal Das

Previous Article
"Shaquille O'Neal did not want to 'look like a sissy'!": Hall-of-Famer Rick Barry's son Jon Barry recalls the time when he gave the Lakers' superstar advice to boost his efficiency from the charity stripe
Next Article
“Michael Jordan, as a rookie, was doing more than I ever did”: When Larry Bird gave the Bulls GOAT some huge compliments right after their first-ever meeting
Latest Posts