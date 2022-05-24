“Kyrie Irving has a $2 million car collection featuring a Ferrari”: Nets star flashes his $90 million net worth with a fancy line of cars

Kyrie Irving is a flashy point guard on the court, and he makes sure to stay flashy off of it, spending his $90 million net worth in a lavish way.

The Nets guard currently faces a tough situation with Brooklyn. Last season was extremely tough for Irving and the Nets due to Kyrie’s vaccination status.

Initially, the state of New York mandated that all players be vaccinated in order to play in the games, but Kyrie refused to take the vaccine for personal reasons.

So, yes, he was eligible for away games, but the Nets didn’t want to activate a player for only half their season and have him sitting out the rest, so they chose to keep Kyrie on the sidelines all throughout. That created further tension with the team once the injuries started to pile up, so they eventually reverted their decision and had Kyrie on for away games.

However, the damage had been done. James Harden requested a trade out of Brooklyn, and the Nets colossal big three collapsed before even exploring what it could be. The Nets were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics, and now, there are rumors floating around that the team doesn’t want to keep Kyrie.

Kyrie Irving has an insane car collection that will make your jaw drop

While Kyrie Irving has a lot to figure out this summer, he’ll definitely be doing whatever he is in style. The Nets guard has a net worth of $90 million, and just like you’d expect, he spends in an extravagant manner.

He has an expensive mansion which he was able to flip for a clean $700,000 profit, and he also has a crazy car collection. It starts off nice and simple with a Jeep Wrangler.

Sure, it’s not the cheapest of cars, but for an athlete earning millions every year, you’d probably expect more right? Well, Kyrie loves his Jeep, and he’s often seen riding around in it. The car costs about $50,000 and is one of Irving’s favorite in his collection.

Now, here’s where things really ramp up. Kyrie then has an Audi R8, a performance coupe that many famous athletes around the world own including Ronaldo and Neymar. Just for good measure, Kyrie owns not just one but two of these.

He also had three world class super cars. Firstly, Kyrie owns a $250,000 Ferrari 458 which is incredible on its own considering that car can reach up to speeds of 200 m.p.h. However, Kyrie didn’t stop there. He owns again, not one, but two, Lamborghini Aventadors. He has one ‘normal’ Aventador, and then he also has an Aventador SV Roadster, a super spruced up and upgraded version of the same.

With $90 million in the bank, Kyrie can definitely afford to splurge on goods like these, and he clearly knows exactly what he wants in terms of cars. You can see what else Kyrie spends his bank on in this video:

