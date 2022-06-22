‘Kyrie Irving has contacted LeBron James for a reunion in LA’: Nets star is ready to forego $30 million, Kevin Durant and Nets for the Lakers

Major NBA rumor starring Nets star Kyrie Irving and Lakers star LeBron James that may just leave you shocked

Will Kyrie Irving be on the Nets at the start of next season?

Until now, while there have been doubts, the answer to that question, according to NBA insiders, has largely been yes.

Why? Well, it is believed that both the player and the team are keen to reach an agreement with each other, and expect to keep Kevin Durant along with him as well.

But, things might be changing a bit here.

The NBA trade rumor mill has been turning, and it is turning hard now, as it is now believed that Kyrie Irving may be wearing a different jersey entirely, come next season. And well, let’s just say it is one that nobody expected him to wear until this very moment.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Insider Marc Stein claims that Kyrie Irving and LeBron James have had contact on potentially joining up next season

Yep, you read that right.

REPORT: “There are credible rumblings in circulation that Kyrie Irving has indeed had some recent contact with LeBron James, to presumably discuss a potential reunion in Los Angeles.” Here we go. 🍿 (via @TheSteinLine) pic.twitter.com/HwbjJIpuKU — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 22, 2022

The very reason Kyrie left LeBron James and the Cavaliers all those years ago was to be his own man, and win a chip as the first option on a team. But, it appears that he may have changed his mind on that, given these rumors.

As far as how realistic this is, it is possible in multiple ways.

One way is, that Kyrie takes a veteran’s minimum in order to adjust to the Lakers’ salary cap. Before he is given a lot more money in 2023 when Russell Westbrook is off the franchise’s books.

Another is that the Nets sign and trade him for Russell Westbrook, who would perhaps get a chance to try to win it all again with Kevin Durant by his side… if KD decides to stay and try it out.

Overall, yes, as insane as this scenario seems, it is very much possible. But, do we think it’s going to really happen?

Anything’s possible.

