Basketball

‘Kyrie Irving has contacted LeBron James for a reunion in LA’: Nets star is ready to forego $30 million, Kevin Durant and Nets for the Lakers

‘Kyrie Irving has contacted LeBron James for a reunion in LA’: Nets star is ready to forego $30 million, Kevin Durant and Nets for the Lakers
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Don't touch me man!" - When Lewis Hamilton had an angry confrontation with Ferrari's Felipe Massa at the Singapore Grand Prix
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
‘Kyrie Irving has contacted LeBron James for a reunion in LA’: Nets star is ready to forego $30 million, Kevin Durant and Nets for the Lakers
‘Kyrie Irving has contacted LeBron James for a reunion in LA’: Nets star is ready to forego $30 million, Kevin Durant and Nets for the Lakers

Major NBA rumor starring Nets star Kyrie Irving and Lakers star LeBron James that may…