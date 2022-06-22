“Zion Williamson is worth $27.3 million but found time to hoop with local kids”: Jacked up Pelicans star surprises local kids showing his humble personality amidst NBA offseason

Zion Williamson is recovering from injuries as his contract talks run rampant, but he still finds time to give back to his community and be humble.

The Pelicans star is currently coming off a season he missed entirely due to knee injuries. Zion’s potential is untapped, and in just his second year in the league, he showed how dominant he could be.

He averaged a whopping 27 points per game, dominating the paint in a way nobody had seen since Shaquille O’Neal. Williamson is one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, he just needs to stay healthy now.

The Pelicans are ready to offer Zion a max extension, and there have already been talks of him receiving that extension as early as this offseason. Debates have gone on about whether Zion deserves that money or not, but for right now, it seems like it’s worth it to pay him that much.

Players averaging 25+ PPG on 60 FG% or better: — Zion Williamson Comeback season? pic.twitter.com/Q5jnQl1Ual — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 22, 2022

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo is worth $70 million, but once had to share his shoes with Thanassis in Greece

Zion Williamson plays basketball with local kids in New Orleans

Zion has been a star since high school. His dunks used to go viral everytime he came up with a new combo to try out, and we were here for all of it.

Then, he went to Duke, and the highlights didn’t stop. He teamed up with R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish to form one of the most dominant college teams of all time.

Now with the Pelicans, Zion is showing why he was a number one overall pick. He needs to get more games in, but with the Pelicans showing a strong core built around Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum, Zion can make the Pels a real threat in the West.

One away from tying Shaq’s record of 25 straight games with 20+ PTS on 50% shooting or better… Zion Williamson has been ON A TEAR! Watch Zion and the @PelicansNBA vs. ATL tonight at 7:30pm/et on NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/0XZne4YIkh — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2021

Zion’s efforts have led him to a $27.3 million net worth, but he’s still got time for the kids in his community. The star forward found time to play basketball with some kids in New Orleans, showing his humbleness.

We’re all in tune for a great third year from Zion.

Also Read: “You got all the tools, Kobe Bryant!”: When Michael Jordan gave a young version of Lakers legend the perfect advice after his loss to Celtics in 2008 Finals