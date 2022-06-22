Basketball

“Zion Williamson is worth $27.3 million but found time to hoop with local kids”: Jacked up Pelicans star surprises local kids showing his humble personality amidst NBA offseason

"Zion Williamson is worth $27.3 million but found time to hoop with local kids": Jacked up Pelicans star surprises local kids showing his humble personality amidst NBA offseason
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"The fact is Kevin Durant has more hardware than Charles Barkley!": Stephen A. Smith and JJ Redick argue over feud between NBA legend and Nets superstar
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Zion Williamson is worth $27.3 million but found time to hoop with local kids": Jacked up Pelicans star surprises local kids showing his humble personality amidst NBA offseason
“Zion Williamson is worth $27.3 million but found time to hoop with local kids”: Jacked up Pelicans star surprises local kids showing his humble personality amidst NBA offseason

Zion Williamson is recovering from injuries as his contract talks run rampant, but he still…