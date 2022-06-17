“Andrew Wiggins, NBA Champion! What the vaccine can do for you!”: NBA Twitter calls out Kyrie Irving as Warriors and ‘Air Canada’ win 2022 NBA Championship

NBA Twitter trolls Kyrie Irving as Andrew Wiggins took the COVID-19 shot before the season and won the NBA Championship

The 2021-22 NBA season came to an end tonight as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in 6 games to take home the Championship. The 75th anniversary season had a lot of things happen, and to see the Warriors climb out of the hole they were in for the past two years and win it all was the perfect ending for the same.

Stephen Curry took home the Finals MVP, averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the six games. Andrew Wiggins was brilliant as well. The former #1 pick seems to have found a home with the Warriors, a place where he can grow all aspects of his game, without having the pressure to be THE guy. He averaged 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks these finals. Wiggins was tremendous on both sides of the floor.

Tonight, he put up 18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, and 3 blocks.

Andrew Wiggins had 18 Points, 4 Steals, and 3 Blocks in a close-out game in the NBA Finals tonight…TWO-WAY WIGGINS. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hpmoD7fjz1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 17, 2022

NBA Twitter troll Kyrie Irving, take Andrew Wiggins as an example for COVID vaccine benefits

Before the start of the season, the Brooklyn Nets were the favorites to win the title, with the Los Angeles Lakers finishing as a close second. However, they suffered a major fallback as Kyrie Irving was not allowed to play as he didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine. In January, the Nets let Kyrie play the road games, and finally, in April, Irving was allowed to play home games too. However, it was too late till then.

Andrew Wiggins was also at the risk of not playing for the Warriors unless he got vaccinated. Wiggins chose to play over not getting the vaccine, and he’s a world champion now. NBA Twitter saw the same and chose to roast Kyrie for it.

Andrew Wiggins, nba champion. what can the vaccine do for you — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) June 17, 2022

I guess the message is clear. Get vaccinated, win an NBA Championship. Maybe Kevin Durant would like to tell his buddy Kyrie the same as well?