Basketball

“Andrew Wiggins, NBA Champion! What the vaccine can do for you!”: NBA Twitter calls out Kyrie Irving as Warriors and ‘Air Canada’ win 2022 NBA Championship

"Andrew Wiggins, NBA Champion! What the vaccine can do for you!": NBA Twitter calls out Kyrie Irving as Warriors and 'Air Canada' win 2022 NBA Championship
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
Rajkot Cricket Stadium ticket price: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium ticket price list 4th IND vs SA T20I
Next Article
“James Wiseman literally got carried by Stephen Curry and is posing like Kobe Bryant”: NBA Twitter roasts the Warriors youngster for a posting a photo with the Larry O’Brien trophy
NBA Latest Post
“James Wiseman literally got carried by Stephen Curry and is posing like Kobe Bryant”: NBA Twitter roasts the Warriors youngster for a posting a photo with the Larry O’Brien trophy
“James Wiseman literally got carried by Stephen Curry and is posing like Kobe Bryant”: NBA Twitter roasts the Warriors youngster for a posting a photo with the Larry O’Brien trophy

Despite not playing a single game of the 2021-2022 season, James Wiseman can call himself…