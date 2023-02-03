How Kobe Bryant Became the Reason Behind Hilarious Jordan Clarkson Meme

Kobe Bryant is infamous for his Mamba Mentality. The man was competitive, headstrong, and never backed down from a challenge.

It was this mentality that helped him to five NBA Championships, an MVP, and made him one of the greatest of all time. A true legend of the game.

This attitude inspired several young superstars. Including his former teammate Jordan Clarkson. Although it seems to have led to a set of hilarious memes surrounding the Philipino star’s fighting skills.

Jordan Clarkson’s iconic “square up” memes may have been inspired by Kobe Bryant

Over the last few months, Jordan Clarkson has become a bit of a walking meme. Clips have been flying around of the Philipino guard picking fights with players but never really throwing a punch.

Well, one YouTuber seems to believe he had found the inspiration for Clarkson’s actions. And, it is none other than Kobe Bryant. It is theorized that Jordan learned from Kobe to never be caught with his hands down. Why?

“Because it’s not about throwing hands, but always being the first one ready to so that your opponent backs down!”

A smart move from Clarkson if this is the case. After all, you can never go wrong emulating the Black Mamba on the basketball court.

Kobe instructed Jordan Clarkson to study Stephen Curry

During his days with the Lakers, Jordan Clarkson didn’t just stick to learning from Kobe Bryant. He even looked outside of the franchise, closely studying Steph Curry and his off-ball movements. All, under the instruction of the Black Mamba who told him to analyze the Warriors star.

“He’s always harping on me, talking about Steph Curry. We all see him for his flashy dribbles and stuff like that, but the dude is always moving, and that’s why he gets open shots.”

It looks like it worked as well. Especially considering how Clarkson’s game has improved significantly over the years.

