“Kyrie Irving is more skilled than Stephen Curry, Steph just shoots”: Nets’ Kevin Durant likes Mike James’s extremely controversial take on Instagram

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant likes a tweet by teammate Mike James saying that Kyrie Irving is more skilled than Stephen Curry

Okay so, when did Kevin Durant decide to enter the fray on this one now? And more importantly, why?

Let’s be honest here, the Slim Reaper has been a bit iffy on the Warriors, and Stephen Curry ever since he left them. Even during this past season, the man kept liking comments that degraded the Chef, while putting him over the greatest shooter of all time.

Frankly, given that nothing had happened in so long, we, and most of the NBA community, thought it was all over. There was peace and absolutely no sign of controversy on sight for this one. But, nope! It appears we have recently been delivered yet another installment in this series.

Wondering what we’re talking about? Well then, let’s end your confusion, shall we?

“Kyrie Irving is more skilled than Steph Curry. Steph just shoots better”: Kevin Durant likes Mike James’s hot take

Well now, it seems analysts aren’t the only ones taking hot takes on Twitter anymore.

For those that don’t know what’s going on, Mike James recently got into some controversy. The Nets guard got into a bit of a scuffle between fans, with the player arguing that Kyrie is more skilled than Steph, it’s just that the latter can shoot better.

So, shooting isn’t a skill now?

As if the madness needed some more fuel though, here is what Kevin Durant did. Take a look at the picture in the tweet below.

Kevin Durant “likes” post of exchange between Mike James and twitter user in which James argues Kyrie is more skilled than Curry, and that Curry just “shoot better”. pic.twitter.com/UmOShT8lm1 — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 31, 2021

Now see, at the end of the day, it’s just a like on a repost on Instagram. However, knowing KD, it’s probably because he agrees with his teammate’s opinion.

We don’t know about you, but we’re going with Stephen Curry over Kyrie Irving every day of the week.

