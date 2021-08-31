Basketball

“Kyrie Irving got that stuff that’ll make you go home and cry to your mama”: When Isiah Thomas called the Nets superstar the best ball-handler in the NBA

"Kyrie Irving got that stuff that'll make you go home and cry to your mama": When Isiah Thomas called the Nets superstar the best ball-handler in the NBA
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"NBA 2K22 releases official gameplay trailer": LeBron James is back with No. 6 and Russell Westbrook makes his debut in purple and gold
Next Article
“Shaquille O’Neal would really have 12 rings”: When Kobe Bryant believed The Diesel could’ve been the GOAT if only he had a good work ethic
Latest NBA News
"Skip Bayless came up with the nickname CP0 for Chris Paul" : Fan traces back the origins of hilarious play on Suns superstar's self-appointed name CP3
“Skip Bayless came up with the nickname CP0 for Chris Paul” : Fan traces back the origins of hilarious play on Suns superstar’s self-appointed name CP3

Rival fans usually slander Chris Paul with the hilarious CP0 nickname, but very few know…