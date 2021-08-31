“Kyrie Irving got that stuff that’ll make you go home and cry to your mama”: When Isiah Thomas called the Nets superstar the best ball-handler in the NBA

Isiah Thomas once explained why he believes Kyrie Irving has the best handles in the league, over even Stephen Curry

Basketball may be a beautiful sport by itself. But Kyrie Irving and his handles undoubtedly push it past any conceivable expectation in that category.

Watching the Nets star with a ball in his hand asking for an iso, is like watching a master artist get ready with his favorite paintbrush. You know you’re going to be bearing witness to a masterpiece.

There are some that still believe Stephen Curry has the better handle, and justifiably so. The fact of the matter is, both players have a very similar level of quality in that department. But personally, we prefer Kyrie. And it seems Isiah Thomas agrees with us completely.

During a 2017 appearance on TNT’s ‘Player Only’, he sang the Nets star’s praises and described his skills in the most perfect way imaginable.

Also Read: Blazers star’s newest collaboration with Shaquille O’Neal could be the biggest indication to where his future lies

Isiah Thomas says Kyrie Irving’s handles will send you crying back to your mama on hilarious ‘Players Only’ segment

Back during his playing days, Isiah Thomas wasn’t a bad ball-handler himself. Rather, he was one of the shiftiest players in the league. Add that to his speed and dexterity, and you have a player that is an absolute terror to NBA defenses of any given era.

With that in mind, the NBA legend is probably one the most qualified in the world, to judge who’s the better handler. And well, here is what he said.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

You laugh, but it isn’t anything less than true.

Looking ahead to this upcoming season, we hope Kyrie Irving can return completely healthy within the first few days of the season. After all, once you’ve seen it, there is only so long you can go without watching his mastery again.

Also Read: Jake Paul hilariously reacts to the Lakers star’s comments about his fight against Tyron Woodley