“Kyrie Irving is my man, so I hope he shows his talent to the world and continues to prove me right that he’s a top player”: Andre Iguodala welcomes the decision of the Nets allowing Irving to play

Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala is ecstatic over the return of Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. The former Finals MVP believes having Irving as a part-time player can definitely work for Kevin Durant and co.

The Brooklyn Nets have been performing exceptionally despite playing with a depleted roster. Kevin Durant has led his team from the front and is one of the favorites to win this year’s MVP. The Nets fans have one more reason to rejoice, with the announcement of Kyrie Irving being back.

The Nets organization released the following statement in light of Irving’s return.

The following statement has been released by General Manager Sean Marks: pic.twitter.com/DAldOYe4nj — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 18, 2021

In what it seems, Irving would be returning as a part-time player, considering New York City’s new mandate regarding COVID-19. The Nets guard will not be allowed to play home games or practice in the home facilities. Irving’s decision to return has received the backing of the players, coaches, and staff of the Nets organization.

Recently, three-time champion Andre Iguodala expressed his excitement to see Irving back on the court. The Warriors forward has always had respect for Irving’s talent and skill-set. Not so while ago, Iguodala had expressed his displeasure over Irving not being part of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team.

So y’all saying @KyrieIrving ain’t top 75? I agree… he top 20 at least… — andre (@andre) October 21, 2021

Iggy even called Irving the fourth-best point guard of all-time behind Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Isaiah Thomas. Though Irving has been sanctioned to only participate in away games, Iguodala believes it’s a win-win for the Nets.

Andre Iguodala has full faith in Kyrie Irving’s abilities ahead of the latter’s return.

Iggy has always been an advocate of Irving’s talent and believes the Nets guard is a top player in the league. The Warriors veteran has no doubts that Irving’s presence will make the Nets a better team despite him being a part-time player.

Iguodala on the Kyrie news: “Kyrie’s my man, so I hope he shows his talent to the world and continues to prove me right that he’s a top player ever. They don’t want us to see his skillset, though. His mind’s too free.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 18, 2021

Iguodala, on if having a part-time player can work: “I mean, with his talent, yeah. WIth his talent. As long as he’s playing in the playoffs. If they do what they’re supposed to do, get the No. 1 seed and they get homecourt advantage — nah, they want to get the second seed ..” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 18, 2021

“The second or third best record, and then they can play on the road and they’re going to win every time he play. The dude is that good, but y’all don’t want to say that.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 18, 2021

The Net’s decision to welcome Irving back raises several questions. Though taking the vaccine is a personal choice, the Nets guard can put the health of several people at risk, playing a contact sport.