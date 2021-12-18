“Is Anthony Davis out for the rest of the season?!”: Lakers fans panic as the Brow struggles to even walk after suffering knee injury vs Timberwolves

Lakers star Anthony Davis goes down with a worrying injury during game vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Lakers can’t really catch a break, can they?

The team was finally starting to find its groove, going on a 3 game win streak prior to their game against Minnesota. They’d even won 7 of their last 10 games, which took them up to 6th in the Western Conference. Finally, the team had some semblance of positive momentum.

Given that, fact, the Lakers probably rolled into Minnesota with high spirits. Unfortunately for the team, and more specifically, Anthony Davis though, things were about to get real sour, real soon.

Early on in the game, fans of the Brow received a massive scare, as he went down with an apparent ankle injury. Take a look at the clip below.

Anthony Davis sprained his ankle on this play and went back to the Lakers’ locker room. 🙏🏽🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/b7DQ3jeoyK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 18, 2021

At the time, Davis had to leave the game but did eventually come back, even if his mobility was clearly reduced. And for the time being, it all seemed okay. But then, well… let’s just say Lakers fans will want to look away for this one.

Anthony Davis injures his left knee horribly during game vs Minnesota Timberwolves

And there wasn’t a moment that it looked even remotely okay.

In case you haven’t seen how it all went down, take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Yeah, as we said, it never looked good.

What only makes it look even worse is the player’s condition as he was trying to walk down the tunnel to his locker room. Peep the clip in the tweet below.

Anthony Davis struggled to get to the locker room after an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/MOBSzzrYYJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2021

This is a really, really bad sign for the Lakers. The worst part here is, the player has in fact injured that same knee in the past, which only makes this whole situation even worse.

As of now, this has only been listed as a left knee contusion. And we really hope that is the extent of it.

But knowing what we know, we doubt it.

