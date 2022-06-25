“Kevin Durant is the missing piece for our Blazers”: Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic try to recruit Nets superstar amidst Kyrie Irving debacle

Portland Trail Blazers stars Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic put out massive Instagram post showing Nets star Kevin Durant

It’s happening! The NBA offseason is finally starting to kick into action.

With the first week or so of the offseason being dominated by talks of Kyrie Irving potentially leaving the Nets, not much else has been on fans’ minds. At the end of the day, if Kevin Durant is a given, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons should pose as a damn good supporting cast to potentially win an NBA championship, right?

Well, the thing is, that given… may not actually be a given.

A slightly quieter rumor this whole time, was that KD may want to leave the Nets, whether Kyrie stays or not, with the reason apparently being that he was done with all the drama. But, if we’re being frank here, no one really believed there was any level of credibility to those rumors.

But well, let’s just say, things could be changing on that end very, very soon.

Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic decide to put the NBA world into a frenzy with photoshopped picture of Kevin Durant

Yep, you read that right. And no, these aren’t some fan, or troll accounts posting this online.

You don’t believe us? Well then, take a look at the series of tweets below.

Dame just posted this on his IG story 👀 @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/2TDmctSqOL — Overtime (@overtime) June 25, 2022

Now, Kevin Durant is under contract with the Nets until the 2026 NBA offseason. So, if this were to happen, it would be a trade, seeing players like Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, and a whole bunch of draft picks and other assets going the other way.

As far as we know though, nothing is confirmed officially, so nothing can quite be said for sure.

But, if we were ever looking for a sign from NBA players themselves, this is probably the biggest one we’re ever going to get.

