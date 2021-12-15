“Kyrie Irving putting on his shoes again after seeing $6 million go missing!”: NBA Reddit uncovers shocking amount of money Nets star and Ben Simmons have lost this season

NBA Reddit reveals just how much money Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving have lost during their times off the court

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. See anything similar here?

Well for one, they are both point guards. But, more importantly here, they are both players that have not played a single game for their respective franchises this season. Though to be fair, out of the two of them, the Nets star does actually want to play.

If you are somehow unfamiliar with what we’re talking about here, both players have been unable to play due to very different reasons. For Irving, his refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine has cost him dearly, as he hasn’t been allowed to play by the Nets.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers want Ben Simmons to come back. But, after admitting he’d like to be anywhere but in Philly during this past offseason, the former All-Star has cited mental health reasons to justify his continued absence from the team.

Now, both these players obviously make a lot of money. But, what about the amount they have lost?

At the end of the day, missing so many games is bound to have some costly consequences, right?

Well, NBA Reddit found the answer. And let’s just say, ‘costly’ doesn’t begin to define it.

NBA Reddit uncovers the amount of money both Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving have lost this season

Before we start here, we will say that, in Ben Simmons’s case, we can’t say much. At the end of the day, we can’t rightly decide whether the man is faking it or not. And in case he isn’t it would be extremely unfair of us to be making jokes pointed at him.

Kyrie Irving however, is fair game. Because how can you not be after refusing to take the vaccine.

All else aside though, according to user primepierce34, Ben Simmons has lost nearly $7.5 million just this season, while Irving has lost nearly $6 million.

No matter how much you earn, those numbers will almost always do more than just cause a shiver down your spine.

Hell, it’s no wonder Kyrie Irving is practicing putting on basketball shoes again.

Kyrie Irving posted a video of himself putting on basketball sneakers one day after reports that he may return to the court this season 👀 @brkicks pic.twitter.com/TK8d6idJPJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2021

Now, let’s just see how much the number has to balloon up to, for the man to actually take the court again.

We’d make a prediction ourselves here. But frankly, at this point, Kyrie Irving is simply far too unpredictable.

