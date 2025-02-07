“Try to See the Game Before the Game”: LeBron James Reflects on Two-Decade-Old Bill Walton Praise After Win Over Warriors

LeBron James made history last night, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 40 points at 40 years of age. In a clinical performance, the King put up 42 points, 17 rebounds, and 8 assists to lead the Lakers to a win over the Warriors. After the game, James was speaking to reporters in the Lakers’ locker room when one of them reminded him of a quote the late Bill Walton once said about him.

Claire De Lune asked James about how a Bill Walton quote from over 20 years ago resonated with him today. Walton was part of the broadcasting team that covered LeBron’s first televised game during his high school days, and he’d said “basketball is an extension of his mind” for LBJ. In high school, James was a physical specimen with an immense basketball IQ, and at 40 years of age, he still shows that IQ on a nightly basis.

He added that to understand the game better, he tries to imagine plays in his head before executing them, thus ensuring he has all corners covered in case things go wrong.

“I’ve been able to be in a position where I try to see the game before the game before plays happen, try to put myself in situations out on the court before you actually get out there and the best thing I’ve got is experience.”

in lebron’s first televised high school game on espn, bill walton was doing color commentary. he said of teenage lebron, “the basketball is an extension of his mind.” i asked him how the quote resonates, all these years later pic.twitter.com/3jU0GLN0Qj — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) February 7, 2025

He added that he was taught basketball “the correct way” as a child, and it’s the strong understanding of the fundamentals that still allows him to dominate past 40.

He also thanked Walton and added that he shared a close relationship with the former Blazers legend. Not only was Walton the color commentator for James’ first televised game, but his son Luke was LeBron’s first coach in Lakers colors.

James also seemed to take a snide shot at some of the NBA’s legends, by saying Walton was always supportive of his endeavors, unlike some of the “old school haters” who still find ways to discredit his legacy.

LeBron James loved Bill Walton

When the world mourned Walton’s passing, James was one of the few people who could say that he knew the Celtics legend as a mentor and a friend. He posted a heartfelt message to his X account, quoting the tribute video that the Trail Blazers had posted.

REST IN PARADISE BIG RED ❤️🙏🏾🫡 https://t.co/yekD9AGdJl — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 29, 2024

Walton, unlike most of the players from his generation, was always full of praise for James. From his first televised high school game, he made sure that people appreciated how great James was. In a 2017 podcast appearance, Walton named James as one of the all-time greats; both on the court and off it.

Walton acknowledged LeBron’s impact in the entertainment industry as being “unparalleled” in the current age and praised James for transforming the sport’s culture. In addition to his praise for James, Walton stated,

“LeBron and what he has done in terms of the business acumen and to be able to start all his own agencies and to generate television programmes and products—you take any athlete in the world today, there is nobody at LeBron’s level in terms of the impact on the entertainment industry.”

Calling him the “platinum standard” of an athlete doing business, Walton placed LeBron James among all-time legends like Magic Johnson and Joe Montana.