Oleksandr Usyk’s Emotional Reflection on Late Father After Victory Over Tyson Fury Leaves Fans Touched: “Strong Men”

Oleksandr Usyk, with his victory over Tyson Fury, has become the first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion in over 25 years. This also makes him the first fighter to be the Undisputed champion of two divisions. And as tough as the fight was, Usyk dedicated it all to his late father and broke down, prompting fans to praise him for speaking his heart.

During the post-fight press conference, ‘The Cat’ spoke about how he did it for his father as he couldn’t be here to see it happen. In fact, it was the most emotion he showed all of the fight week.

One fan pointed out how strong Usyk was to be able to talk about his late father,

“strong man”

Another fan sympathized with Oleksandr Usyk, talking about how family meant everything,

“What it’s all about. Could only imagine what Usyk is feeling right now. Family is everything”

What it’s all about. Could only imagine what Usyk is feeling right now. Family is everything — Charlie Quinn (@CharlieQuinnMMA) May 19, 2024

On a lighter note, one user spoke about how Usyk should be feeling ‘Undisputed’,

“I FEEL, I FEEL UNDISPUTED!!!!”

I FEEL, I FEEL UNDISPUTED!!!! — Rob (@TheBouchee) May 19, 2024

Yet another fan spoke about how proud Oleksandr Usyk’s dad would be to see his son at the pinnacle of boxing,

“His dad would be proud w usyk”

His dad would be proud w usyk — Temp (@jmambax) May 19, 2024

One fan spoke about how a father’s love is a feeling that is second to none, especially for a son,

“A fathers love runs deep”

A fathers love runs deep https://t.co/dWUwAgWmA5 — Danny Luna (@dl7481) May 19, 2024

Now Usyk might have been emotional during the post-fight presser, but he was nothing but stone-cold calm throughout the bout.

He even dropped Tyson Fury in the 9th round and it looked like the fight was over. However, Fury showed great heart and fought back till the end. However, it wasn’t enough.

Fate had different plans as Usyk won the fight as his father had told him he would.

Oleksandr Usyk thanks his father for showing faith in him after Tyson Fury win

Amidst over-the-top theatrics from the Fury camp, Usyk remained calm. Mind you Tyson’s dad headbutted a kid from Usyk’s camp and Tyson himself pushed the Cat during their face-off. But none of that fazed Usyk, who knew exactly what he wanted to do.

But despite being called The Cat, you might be surprised to know that he is human and when you hold off reacting to anything for a long time, it eventually builds up and bursts out.

Following his win, Usyk’s emotions flooded in and he could not hold it in anymore. In a video uploaded by Sky Sports Boxing on X, he thanked his family, especially his father,

“I think my father watching at me and very happy. Daddy I love you, I can! You told me!”

“Daddy I love you, you told me I CAN!” Oleksandr Usyk sends tribute to his father who has sadly passed away #FuryUsyk pic.twitter.com/64QWRVQeh9 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 19, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk will now focus on recovering from his fight. There is a rematch clause in the contract so he will have to fight Tyson Fury again in November. Meanwhile, his opponent ‘The Gypsy King’ believes he won the fight.