mobile app bar

Kyrie Irving Tries Recruiting Stephen Curry to ANTA After KAI 3 Moment

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google news
Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry

In case you missed it, Stephen Curry decided to lace up Kyrie Irving’s KAI 3 shoes back in January. He became the first NBA player to don the shoe and made headlines in the process. Mostly because he and Kyrie might be seen as rivals to some.

However, according to Irving, the Golden State Warriors legend reached out to ANTA asking to wear the shoes. He chose the Chinese New Year design, which really popped on the court. Furthermore, he wore them while playing on the road against the Dallas Mavericks for Kyrie to see. 

“I’m grateful to Steph. Organically, he ended up reaching out to the brand since he’s a free agent. It was legendary,” Irving told Andscape. 

It must have been an exciting moment for Kyrie. After all, ANTA is not a well-known or popular brand around the league. But having guys like Curry wear the shoes could generate some buzz. 

When many think about Curry and Kyrie together, they think about the latter hitting the game-winning shot against the former in the NBA Finals in 2016. But that was a while ago, and the two have formed mutual respect for one another over the years.

“We’re two competitors, two point guards, where our branding… sometimes we’ve been aligned, sometimes not, and we go at each other,” Irving expressed.

Nowadays, Curry and Kyrie don’t go at each other when it comes to branding. That’s because Steph recently ended his tenure with Under Armour in November 2025. He’s now a free agent who can sign with any company.

Irving says that he wants to recruit Curry to ANTA.

“I’d love to have Steph on the brand. I’m just throwing it out there, man. We have the best product out there, the best brand.”

As of now, Curry hasn’t chosen a new brand to sign with. He’s worn the ANTA shoes, Nikes, as well as Adidas in games since parting with Under Armour. It’s rumored that he’s narrowed those down to his three finalists. 

It’ll be super interesting to see who Curry eventually signs with. Irving is doing his best to get him on board with ANTA. But with Nike knocking on the door, a potential massive deal could be in store.

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these