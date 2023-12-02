“LeBron James Has Earned the Right to Take Time Off!”: Stephen A. Smith Silences Naysayers as Lakers Star Announces Day Off for Bronny’s USC Debut

The basketball world was shocked when news of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest broke out in July. It was at the Galen Center, the home of USC Trojans, where he had to undergo the horrifying ordeal during practice. Fast Forward to December, and Bronny is set to make his USC debut in the presence of his NBA legend father, LeBron James.

However, James’ commitment to watch his son play his first collegiate game has raised eyebrows, especially after the Los Angeles Lakers superstar suggested that he might miss a game for the event. When asked if he’d skip a Lakers game to watch his son play, LeBron gave an expected answer, “Already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we playing then Imma have to catch them (Lakers) the next game… Family over everything.”

Meanwhile, First Take host Stephen A. Smith sided with the Lakers forward on this decision despite the latter attracting a lot of flak for potentially missing a game. Smith agreed to James’ sentiment about ‘family over everything’ and understood the reasons behind it, briefly going through Bronny James’ recent ordeal.

The ESPN analyst admitted that he’d have some reservations if Anthony Davis went to watch his son play because AD has been inconsistent with his performance for a while now, missing a lot of games due to injuries as well. However, James’ resume speaks for itself.



Besides, pointing out how King James has been the centerpiece for the Lakers even in his 21st year, Smith said, ”The load he [LeBron] has to carry on his shoulders, he has earned the right to take the time off, without excuses. But if you have any excuse, it doesn’t get any better.” The veteran reporter further detailed a few select achievements from Bron’s stellar career to highlight the fact that he has earned his right to take a day off for his son.

LeBron James will not miss his son’s debut at any cost

We will learn about the exact return date by next week. The return date can be as early as the third week of December. However, if it stretches further, Trojans and Lakers games can overlap. Both teams play on 28th December, 30th December, 3rd January, 13th January, and 17th January. In case Bronny makes his debut during one of these dates, LBJ is bound to miss the Lakers’ fixture.

No matter when Bronny makes his debut, a lot of big names will be present courtside. Many celebrities came forward to pray for Bronny when he had to undergo his tribulation. Now, they will love to see him back in action.