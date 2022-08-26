Basketball

Kyrie Irving was so done with the Cavaliers, he went days without speaking to his teammates

Kyrie Irving was so done with the Cavaliers, he went days without speaking to his teammates
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
Arnold Schwarzenegger passionately explained how Michael Jordan’s 9000 missed shots reference inspired him
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Kyrie Irving was so done with the Cavaliers, he went days without speaking to his teammates
Kyrie Irving was so done with the Cavaliers, he went days without speaking to his teammates

In 2017, Kyrie Irving wasn’t exactly happy about being in Cleveland. In fact, he went…