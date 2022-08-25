Jay Williams s*x appeal comment at Khris Middleton referring to LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyrie Irving

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jay Williams has an interesting take on Bucks forward Khris Middleton’s s*x appeal.

Had it not been for Khris Middleton’s MCL sprain in the opening round of the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks could have repeated as champions. The 31-year-old had a rough season, from testing COVID positive to having a few injury hiccups.

Despite all the hurdles, Middleton made 1.9 out of his 4.2 attempts from mid-range, having an impressive 46.0% efficiency. The Bucks forward averaged 20.1 PPG, 5.4 APG, and 5.4 RPG during the 2021-22 season, looking to defend the franchise’s second title.

The 39th pick in the second round of the 2012 draft, Middleton has surpassed all expectations proving to be the Robin to Giannis Antetokoumpo’s Batman in Milwaukee. The three-time All-Star fill’s in for the Greek Freak’s improving yet mediocre jump shot and also possesses the clutch gene.

Recently, former Duke sensation and ESPN analyst Jay Williams gave his flowers to the 6″7′ forward in a rather unusual way.

Jay Williams draws a unique parallel between Khris Middleton and the other big names in the NBA.

Despite being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, the Bucks make a solid case to conquer the east in the upcoming season, provided they have a healthy roster, especially post their star player Khris Middleton’s injury-ridden year.

Currently, coming off a wrist injury, the former Texas A&M player is expected to return around the start of the season. Meanwhile, Middleton seems to have found a new fan in former NCAA champion Jay Williams, who had big-time praise for the Bucks forward.

“He may not have the sex appeal of the bigger names like Kawhi Leonard’s and LeBron James’ and Kyrie Irving’s, but he gets the job done.” – @RealJayWilliams on Khris Middleton pic.twitter.com/A9nyezWtIB — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 24, 2022

Being spoken of in the same breath as the above biggies, serves as a huge compliment for Middleton. Nonetheless, Williams’ selection of words seems rather unusual, comparing the Bucks forward’s s*x appeal to the likes of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyrie Irving.

In what many believe, Williams meant that while Middleton might not have the popularity of an NBA superstar, he gets the job done on the hardwood, which is getting the W.

