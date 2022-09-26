Kyrie Irving, Who Put $50,000 on the Line, Revealed how Kobe Bryant Handed Him his Most Embarrassing Moment Ever

Kyrie Irving is a ball-handling wizard of the highest order.

Kyrie Irving has arguably the deepest bag in the entire NBA and regularly dazzles the audience (when he is allowed to take part). Uncle Drew and his handles make him one of the toughest to defend against one-on-one.

The former Cavaliers and Celtics star has been a figure of much frustration with the Nets. Kyrie’s vaccination status and off-season drama has defined his Nets spell more than his performances.

Regardless, when he takes the court, Irving often drops big numbers at great efficiency. Kyrie is one of the NBA’s prime offensive options and has been since he took to the NBA.

Picking the best moment of Kyrie’s career so far might seem a straightforward task. It is tough to beat the series-winning shot in a 3-1 comeback, after all.

What could be the most embarrassing moment of his career, though? Fret not, Kyrie himself has an answer ready for all the curious cats out there.

What according to Kyrie Irving himself is the most embarrassing moment of his career?

Every player dreams of playing against their idol when they make it big. Kyrie Irving has always been portrayed as a disciple of the late great Laker, Kobe Bryant.

Their careers did overlap too, giving Kyrie a chance to go up against his idol on multiple instances. One such encounter gave birth to the most embarrassing moment of Kyrie’s career, in his own admission.

Bryant, a regular in all-defensive teams, had built quite the reputation as a defensive bulldog. No protege was going to be spared in that journey, as Kyrie learned.

Kyrie had his mid-range shot from the top of the key blocked comprehensively. Kobe got such a strong hand on it and smothered the shot that the ball ended up closer to the halfway line than the basket.

Kyrie’s expression while narrating the story tells the whole story. Irving appears extremely sheepish recalling the incident in great detail. Uncle Drew probably counts it as an opportunity wasted, to impress his idol as he claimed he would when he put $50,000 on the line against him in a hypothetical 1v1.

A ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment, if there ever was one. Sorceror on apprentice violence.

