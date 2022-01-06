Basketball

“Kyrie Irving who? Welcome back, Lance Stephenson!! blast from the past in Indy”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Pacers guard dropping 20-points in six minutes of the first quarter and getting MVP chants

"Kyrie Irving who? Welcome back, Lance Stephenson!! blast from the past in Indy": NBA Twitter reacts to the Pacers guard dropping 20-points in six minutes of the first quarter and getting MVP chants
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I don't think this team that the Lakers got are nothing like us, and I don’t think Russell Westbrook is playing the way he should be playing": Gary Payton on comparisons to the 2003-04 Lakers roster
Next Article
"Put your nuts on the line" - UFC star Marvin Vettori calls out Youtube kid Jake Paul
NBA Latest Post
"KPJ out here looking like James Harden in that Rockets uniform!": NBA Twitter goes crazy as Kevin Porter Jr. drills buzzer-beater step-back three in first game back from suspension
“KPJ out here looking like James Harden in that Rockets uniform!”: NBA Twitter goes crazy as Kevin Porter Jr. drills buzzer-beater step-back three in first game back from suspension

Houston Rockets youngster Kevin Porter Jr. hits game-winner against the Wizards, in his return to…