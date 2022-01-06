“Kyrie Irving who? Welcome back, Lance Stephenson!! blast from the past in Indy”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Pacers guard dropping 20-points in six minutes of the first quarter and getting MVP chants

Lance Stephenson shines for the Indiana Pacers, scoring 20-points in the first quarter in a game that marked the return of superstar Kyrie Irving.

With many players entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols, teams have engaged in signing former NBA players on short-term contracts to fill up their rosters. One such player is Lance Stephenson, who returned to the Indiana Pacers for the third time in his career.

Wednesday night’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers had superstar Kyrie Irving returning for the first time since last year’s playoffs. However, Irving’s comeback got overshadowed by Stephenson’s incredible first-quarter performance.

The 31-year old dropped 20-points in the first quarter, playing a mere 6 minutes. The Pacers arena erupted with MVP chants for Stephenson. The Pacers guard drilled a 3-pointer to end the first quarter and celebrated with his iconic air guitar.

Stephenson stunned everyone in a night that was supposed to be Irving’s grand comeback to the hardwood.

NBA Twitter reacts to Lance Stephenson dropping a mammoth 20-points in the first quarter.

“You can’t ask for a better debut than that.” Lance Stephenson — in his first time playing in Indiana since the 2017-18 season — just dropped 20 PTS in the first quarter. 🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸 🎥 @NBA pic.twitter.com/CDBv0R2SkH — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 6, 2022

Fans chanting “M-V-P” as Lance Stephenson is at the foul line. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) January 6, 2022

Kyrie looks rusty in his first quarter of the season. 0-for-3 with two turnovers in nine minutes. Meanwhile, Lance Stephenson just dropped 20 points in six first quarter minutes in his return game. He’s dancing and air guitaring all over the floor. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 6, 2022

When Lance Stephenson does that guitar-strum thing, I like to think he’s playing that fun little ditty from the airtrain at Denver Intl Airport. — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) January 6, 2022

Lance Stephenson just became the first player in NBA history to score 20pts off the bench in the 1st Quarter. — Pat Boylan (@PatBoylanPacers) January 6, 2022

Ive seen enough. Give Lance Stephenson the max @Pacers https://t.co/PUqlQ9Husy — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) January 6, 2022

Kyrie who? Welcome back … LANCE STEPHENSON??? Blast from the past in Indy. LANCE STEPHENSON JUST SCORED 20 IN THE FIRST QUARTER VS KYRIE, KD AND HARDEN. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 6, 2022

Lance Stephenson scored 20 straight points for the @Pacers in the 1st quarter. It’s the most consecutive team points scored by any player since April 10 last year when Stephen Curry scored 20 straight for the Warriors (h/t @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/n5h3LiTdhj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 6, 2022

It looked like James Harden was walking with a slight limp in his left leg as he walked off the floor at the end of the first half. Lance Stephenson has spoiled Kyrie Irving’s debut, and the Nets defense has caved. Pacers hang season-high 73 points on Nets. Down 13. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 6, 2022

Lance Stephenson is blazing with 20 points for the Pacers in the first quarter against Brooklyn and the buzzer beater. Oh, and Kyrie Irving is playing too. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 6, 2022

Stephenson had the following to say about his incredible first-quarter performance.

“I’ve been working out two years, just waiting for this moment. So happy to be at home, and I’m just happy we’re playing hard, playing together, playing the right way, and making the right passes.”

“I’ve been working out 2 years, just waiting for this moment.” Lance Stephenson puts up 24 points on 9-11 FGM in his first half playing in Indiana with the @Pacers since 2018. pic.twitter.com/P6nSCku576 — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2022

