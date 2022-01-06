“I don’t think this team that the Lakers got are nothing like us, and I don’t think Russell Westbrook is playing the way he should be playing”: Gary Payton on comparisons to the 2003-04 Lakers roster

Hall of Famer Gary Payton believes the 2003-04 Lakers were a much better team than the current roster, adding that Russell Westbrook is a misfit on the team.

During an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, Gary Payton discussed the currently constructed Lakers roster and the addition of Russell Westbrook. The Glove believed the 2003-04 Lakers team was far better than the presently constructed roster of the purple and gold team.

The 2003-04 Lakers roster had its share of veterans like the current one. At the time, the team comprised an aging Karl Malone, Horace Grant, and Payton himself, along with the dynamic duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, who had 3-peated from 2000-02.

The 2003-04 Lakers finished their regular season with a 56-26 record and were the second seed in the western conference. The Lakers clinched a spot in the NBA Finals but lost to the Detroit Pistons. Post that season, Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat, marking the end of an era at the Staples Center.

While discussing the current roster of the Lakers, Payton stated that the 2003-04 roster was much better and that LeBron James continues to carry most of the load for the team.

Gary Payton gets candid about the presently constructed Lakers roster and Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers currently hold a 20-19 record and are the 7th seed in the western conference. The team is barely hanging on the +500 mark, with James doing most of the heavy lifting for the team. An injured Anthony Davis coupled with Westbrook finding a way to fit on the roster continues to haunt the team.

During a recent interaction with Draymond Green, Payton spoke about the struggles of the current Lakers team, Westbrook, and over-reliance on a 37-year old James.

“I don’t think this Laker team is nothing like our team in 2003 at all,” Payton said. “I think we had players that knew their role, and I don’t think Russ is playing the way he should be playing.”

“It’s a new thing to go and be the man so long, and then you gotta go with AD and LeBron. And you gotta give them the ball. He’s so much dominant on the basketball, that he’s not doing the things he did. I think he’s thinking too much.”

“And they rely on LeBron so much that they’re watching him,” said the former DPOY. “They don’t play the way that you guys play, like with people cut and move and do that. They are watching the basketball too much.”

“But I don’t think this team that the Lakers got are nothing like us. I think we were more in our prime. A lot of us was way more in our prime. They’re just hurt right now, and it’s just a struggle. And it’s hard to put a team like that together, and you guys are not healthy.”

“I don’t think that Russ is playing the way he SHOULD be playing!” —@GaryPayton tells @Money23Green what’s wrong with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/Ha7ytLZkcD — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 4, 2022

The idea of having a group of accomplished veterans and a former MVP in Westbrook hasn’t seemed to have worked so far for the Lakers. AD’s injury woes are a cause of concern for the team, considering what he brings to the table.

The over-dependence on a 37-year old James may not be the best thing for the Lakers in a conference consisting of teams such as the Warriors and the Suns.