“Kyrie Irving will not be eligible to play for the Brooklyn Nets this season”: Nets GM Sean Marks shockingly bans his star guard amidst vaccine concerns

Brooklyn Nets GM, Sean Marks, confirms that Kyrie Irving will not be eligible to play for the Nets unless he’s vaccinated.

Kyrie Irving has been at the forefront of any news pertaining to NBA players that are refusing to get vaccinated. We’ve already seen guys like Andrew Wiggins ‘succumb’ to the pressure and get the COVID-19 vaccine so as to be allowed to play alongside their teammates full time this 2021-22 NBA season.

Kyrie Irving on the other hand, is one of the few players left in the league who has firmly stood his ground and not gotten vaccinated. At first, this seemed like it would mean he would be a part-time member of the Brooklyn Nets, only suiting up for away games.

Also read: “If I’m in LA with Mark Wahlberg, we’re always having some wine”: Jimmy Butler reveals his vices and how the Heat superstar became a wine connoisseur a la LeBron James

This however, will seemingly not fly as Nets General Manager, Sean Marks, recently released a statement that may be shocking to quite nearly every single NBA fan out there.

Kyrie Irving not allowed to suit up for the Brooklyn Nets.

Sean Marks has released a statement that clearly states Kyrie Irving will not be allowed to be a part-time participant with the Nets as he would want full-time members to build chemistry with one another.

Kyrie Irving won’t play or practice with Nets until he is a full participants, Nets GM Sean Marks says in statement. pic.twitter.com/CSmcw3oRqC — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) October 12, 2021

Also read: “Stephen Curry has more loyal fans than LeBron James”: A recent survey reveals Steph enjoys more popularity than LeBron on social media

Important figures within the Nets organization like Kevin Durant and Joe Tsai himself, have expressed their desire to have Kyrie Irving on board, full time. Tsai brought up the fact that they are looking to win a championship and so he hopes Kyrie can put that thought at the forefront of his mind.

It’s unclear what the 2016 champ is going to do following this news. He will certainly lose an incredible amount of money, as detailed by EPSN’s Bobby Marks earlier this month. This may be a driving force in Irving’s decision to eventually to get vaccinated as it is quite difficult to fathom missing out on tens of millions of dollars due to something as trivial as getting vaccinated.