“If I’m in LA with Mark Wahlberg, we’re always having some wine”: Jimmy Butler reveals his vices and how the Heat superstar became a wine connoisseur a la LeBron James

Jimmy Butler and Mark Wahlberg became fast friends as the former Bulls forward emerged as an NBA All-Star. The two enjoy each other’s company and have often been spotted partying together.

Butler has definitely amassed a very well-known, popular and good-looking friend circle of celebrities. He’s often been spotted with the likes of comedian Kevin Hart and footballer Neymar, among others.

Mark Wahlberg is another celebrity who’s often considered a fast friend of the Miami Heat superstar. The Infinite movie star first met Jimmy Buckets while filming a Transformers movie in 2013.

A noted sports fan partial to his hometown Boston-area teams, Wahlberg and some lifelong friends accepted an invitation from the Bulls to play pickup basketball at the Berto Center, the former practice facility in Deerfield. Butler ended up participating and then joined Wahlberg’s group the next night.

In the 8 years since, it is clear that Butler counts Wahlberg among the people in his inner circle. Jimmy Butler has often called Wahlberg a ‘big brother’-like influence on him.

“If I’m in LA with Mark Wahlberg, we’re always having some wine”: Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler recently interviewed with GQ magazine, talking mainly about coffee and his other vices. The 32-year-old has expressed his desire to become an express barista after retirement for his Big Face Coffee brand.

Butler is also a well-known wine connoisseur and gladly answered questions detailing his knowledge and interest as a sommelier. He noted that his bouts of drinking tend to depend on where he geographically is at:

“It just depends on where I’m at. If I’m in LA with Mark Wahlberg, we’re always having some wine. When I’m in Italy, my favorite wines are over there. it’s tough because everywhere I go, people are like, ‘Let me show you what real wine is like.'”

“It’s like everyone wants me to drink wine in their country and I can’t say no to it. I don’t go crazy with it, though. It’s another way to relax with my people. We travel and talk about where we come from.”

“I don’t give a damn what anyone thinks anyway because I’m always going to bet on myself.” @JimmyButler https://t.co/yPnHtjylm1 — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) October 12, 2021

“I’ll be in Italy, and I never forget the fact I didn’t know where that was when I was growing up. I didn’t have a passport back in the day. Wine gives me a chance to reflect on seeing so many different countries and all the stamps in my passport now.”

