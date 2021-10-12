“Stephen Curry has more loyal fans than LeBron James”: A recent survey reveals Steph enjoys more popularity than LeBron on social media

In a recent survey, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has surprisingly surpassed LeBron James in two major categories.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are two of the most celebrated superstars in the NBA. The arch-rivals, who recently seemed to have developed a close bond, were pitted against each other in four consecutive NBA Finals. Both Curry and James are some of the most influential players of all time.

For almost two decades, King James has been the face of the league. The four-time NBA champion has lived up to the hype that surrounded him as a high-school player. James has won almost every accolade in the NBA book.

However, since the arrival of Warriors star Stephen Curry in the league, the focus seems to have shifted a bit from James. Curry has been a game-changer in basketball, revolutionizing the game. The former unanimous MVP enjoys a great fan base, especially amongst the kids.

Also read: “I’m going to need LeBron James and Russell Westbrook with me to beat Stephen Curry!”: Anthony Davis delivers a major update on the Lakers’ big three ahead of their game against the Warriors

In a recent poll conducted by betting website BETUS, Curry beat James in two major categories. The categories mainly comprised of popularity.

Stephen Curry edges LeBron James in two major categories of a recent survey.

According to a survey done by BETUS, 3x NBA champion Steph Curry beat LeBron James in two categories consisting of players with the most die-hard fans and overall fans on social media.

While Curry had 51% of the votes in the category of most die-hard fans, James had 50% die-hard fans. Curry beat James by a whisker. James recently crossed the 100M in followers on Instagram. Despite this, Curry beat him, having the most fans overall.

Curry scored 74% compared to James’ 72%. However, James still leads Curry in several categories, including most sold jerseys, bought endorsed products, sought their autograph, and took a photo with them.

Surprisingly, the no. 1 rank in distribution of fan loyalty belonged to Curry’s former teammate Kevin Durant. The two-time champion and Finals MVP had an overall share of 61% in the poll. Others to make it to the top 5 included Luka Doncic (34%) and Giannis Antentokounmpo (47%).

Also read: “Russell Westbrook and LeBron James already giving us a glimpse of what to expect this season!”: Skip Bayless mocks the Lakers’ superstars for their poor showing against Stephen Curry and the Warriors

James and Curry are game-changers in the sport coined by James Naismith. Though their fans have their usual social media wars, the two superstars share great mutual respect.