‘Kyrie Irving, you don’t have a level off court’: Stephen A. Smith just bodied the $90 million Nets star and father Drederick Irving on Twitter

Kyrie Irving recently chose to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, and that triggered Stephen A. Smith. Now, the two are at war on Twitter.

Rumors and speculations ran all over the place on what Kyrie Irving was going to do this offseason. Many believed that he wanted a change of scenery after the disastrous season the Nets had and was looking at the Lakers.

In a wild surprise, Kyrie chose to opt in to his $37 million player option, staying in Brooklyn. Now, all the theories can die for a while. Many were seeing the demise of the Brooklyn Nets team that once had James Harden as well.

Without Kyrie, many expected Durant to force his way out too, triggering a full rebuild. However, that all seems unlikely now. Durant and Irving will run it back for another season. At least, that’s what the hope is. According to Stephen A. Smith, this was just a money move for Kyrie.

Given his reputation, Smith believes that Kyrie is going to leave the Nets midway through the season. In his eyes, Kyrie has never been held accountable for his actions, and now, he’ll need to earn his money by showing up to work. He Tweeted out a reaction video which started this whole beef.

KYRIE opted in!!! pic.twitter.com/89B4kzgJQG — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 28, 2022

Stephen A. Smith and Kyrie Irving go after it on Twitter

So, yeah, Stephen A. Smith was really livid that Irving chose this route. In his mind, Irving’s antics last year were the biggest reason the Nets fell apart the way they did.

He refused to take the Covid vaccine which meant that he couldn’t play for the first half of the season. Then, James Harden grew frustrated and was traded after wanting out.

Irving was also injured for a significant period of time during the Nets’ shortlived big-three era. Smith came after Kyrie for this point, saying that he now had to prove he was worth the money, and show up to work. Kyrie didn’t take too kindly to that and responded with his own Tweet.

@stephenasmith you’re gonna have to explain yourself to people in your generation. I am not around many 50 plus year olds that speak and act like you do, so this is new for me. But I am sure my father and my uncles can meet you on your level better than I can. We know you STEPHEN — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) June 28, 2022

Not to be outdone, Smith had his own reply ready.

Smith even came after Kyrie’s father Drederick Irving.

Could you imagine a Kyrie vs. Stephen A. Smith battle on live TV? Smith gets paid to make these wild claims and Kyrie’s enigmatic personality makes him one of the most controversial players in the league. There’s no telling what might happen if these two get together.

Fans are all over it as well.

We want Skip vs Russ and Stephen A vs Kyrie in the ring pic.twitter.com/KmwBGoXxo5 — LouAye (@LouAye_) June 28, 2022

