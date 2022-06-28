Basketball

‘Kyrie Irving, you don’t have a level off court’: Stephen A. Smith just bodied the $90 million Nets star and father Drederick Irving on Twitter

‘Kyrie Irving, you don’t have a level off court’: Stephen A Smith just bodied the $90 million Nets star and father Drederick Irving on Twitter
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Most sixes in a T20 match: Most runs from boundaries in a T20I match
Next Article
"Deepak Hooda owned his series": Aakash Chopra heaps praises on Deepak Hooda for smashing his maiden T20I century vs Ireland in Dublin
NBA Latest Post
"Without Kevin Durant, we couldn't have beat LeBron James!": Draymond Green makes SHOCKING admission about Warriors 2017 and 2018 NBA championships
“Without Kevin Durant, we couldn’t have beat LeBron James!”: Draymond Green makes SHOCKING admission about Warriors 2017 and 2018 NBA championships

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green makes a massive confession about 2 of his championships…