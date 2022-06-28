“LeBron James really lied to reporters about not flopping!”: When the 6’9 Lakers star told media that he doesn’t even know how to flop

LeBron James is the most recognizable name in basketball among active players.

King James has long been the face of the league. After breaking out as a teenage sensation, James went on to be hyped as “The Chosen One”. Into year 20, it is definitely safe to say that the name wasn’t farfetched.

LeBron is a four-time NBA Champion and last won the title in 2020 with the Lakers. With James planning to retire only after playing with his son, Bronny, we may have a couple more years of him to savor.

While it is easy to pick out praises for his generational talent, there have been a fair few shots of criticism too along the way. It is inevitable that every star has a few standout flaws. LeBron has often been accused of a cardinal basketball sin; Flopping.

What does LeBron feel about allegations of him flopping?

In a media appearance, LeBron was questioned about flopping. His response shall forever be iconic in basketball pop culture.

In a Twitter debate about LeBron and Kevin Durant and a comparison of their famous lies, this video, in particular, has been doing its rounds.

In what is certain to take LeBron ahead in that contest, The King claims to not know how to flop. Forget not admitting to doing it, the King straight up denied knowing how to do it!

LeBron goes on to state that he isn’t one of those guys, acknowledging the trend in the league. Whatever it be, LeBron’s claim of not knowing how to flop has the community in splits.

The King has gotten a reputation for selling contact, particularly more recently. With age, while there does arise a need to stray away from contact, how to go about it is divisive. NBA purists, therefore, tend to hate players who sell contact to get to the line for fouls.

Therefore, even though it is explainable, James has taken to flopping more often as of late. And his claim to not knowing how to do it is funny by all means.

