“Dennis Rodman attacks ex-wife and gets plastered in front of his son!” : When the Bulls legend lost grip of himself during his post-retirement struggle with alcoholism

Dennis Rodman was known for being one of the best defenders of all time.

In his time in the league, Rodman established himself as a revered defensive stopper. The underlooked Rodman made himself a name in the league with his rebounding and defensive ability.

His antics while in the spotlight at the peak of his career made him a household name. His basketball career may be overlooked when it comes to his relevance otherwise in popular culture.

The Bulls star was often in the thick of controversy even after retirement. His high-profile relationships, bizarre tantrums, and weird outfits filled headlines in the world of sport.

The Worm had also earned a reputation for the odd wild act or two. His reputation of aggression and madness from his days as a Detroit Piston had preceded him. The noise surrounding wasn’t completely unreal though. There never was smoke without a fire, after all.

It was reported in 2012 that Rodman got a restraining order from the court as the jury ordered the same in his ex-wife’s favor.

Why was Rodman’s wife granted a restraining order against Dennis?

The story goes that Rodman attacked his ex-wife and took a few Jagermeister shots in front of his son. Rodman, in a drunken stupor, allegedly entered his ex-wife’s house late into the night and attacked her.

The Worm proceeded to meet his son and slammed drinks while shouting foul statements about his ex-wife.

Rodman however denies all accusations and claims to have an eyewitness to back him up. If the story is true, it would be yet another sad anecdote attributed to Rodman’s struggles with substances.

The five-time champion’s struggles have been well recorded. Rodman supposedly struggles to pay child support. This, despite having earned millions in his playing career.

One would wish him the will to fight over his alcoholism and to become his true self. A mind like his should still be contributing to the game of basketball. A defensive dictionary unused and out of reach to NBA teams.

