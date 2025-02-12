Kyrie Irving’s “Balanced, Rational, and Calming Viewpoint” Amid Storm After Luka Doncic Trade Draws Appreciation From NBA Insider

Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks to move the ball past Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The relationship between the Mavericks and their fans has fostered animosity. However, amid the chaos, one figure has provided all sides involved with calming reassurance. Mavs star guard Kyrie Irving has displayed his leadership and maturity in his handling of the Luka Doncic trade. He has completely flipped the script of any narratives suggesting Luka was a locker-room cancer. NBA insider Brian Windhorst couldn’t contain his praise toward Irving for maintaining peace in Dallas.

Windhorst took to ESPN’s The Hoop Collective Podcast, to share his thoughts on the aftermath of the Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. Although he isn’t a fan of how the Mavericks are handling the situation, he is a fan of the way Irving is. He said,

“I’m very appreciative of the balanced, rational, and calming viewpoint of Kyrie Irving throughout this process. He seems to be repeatedly able to make a coalition attempt at forming and showing empathy with the fans and also support for Luka and support for his teammates.”

Windhorst even suggests the Mavericks should consult Kyrie on what to say to the fans.

“I actually think it might be a good idea if the Mavericks organization would reach out to Kyrie to let him guide them.”

Irving has never been shy to express his emotions and wear his heart on his sleeve. He is a human being before he is a basketball player, and he is making that known through how he is handling this entire situation.

Kyrie has shown sympathy to Luka, along with the fans, while supporting the Mavericks organization. He hasn’t picked one side but is showing his understanding of each perspective involved. His mature outlook on the situation is reflective of how he has processed the Luka trade, which he has seemingly taken in stride.

Kyrie grieved the Luka trade

It wasn’t easy for Kyrie finding out the Mavericks were trading away Luka. Irving and Doncic had grown to become close friends, brothers in fact. In his first media address following the trade, he shared his profound emotions regarding the deal. Irving said,

“Just really shocked, so still the grieving process right now. I miss my hermano. We had a lot of time together.”

Despite the pain Irving is going through, he has remained a complete professional through it all. He hasn’t negatively spoken about the organization at all and has welcomed the new Mavericks members with open arms.

Dallas will need Irving’s leadership more than ever as they move forward following the unfortunate news of Anthony Davis’ extended absence due to injury.