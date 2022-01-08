Basketball

“Michael Jordan never came to me and asked for other players, he never asked me to draft a player, he asked me to trade for a player, never once did that happen”: When the late Jerry Krause revealed insight details of his professional relationship with the Bulls legend

"Michael Jordan never came to me and asked for other players, he never asked me to draft a player, he asked me to trade for a player, never once did that happen": When the late Jerry Krause revealed insight details of his professional relationship with the Bulls legend
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
NBA starting lineups tonight - Is Evan Fournier playing vs Boston Celtics? New York Knicks release injury report
Next Article
“Stephen Curry is closer to Michael Jordan than LeBron James? LBJ has a resume that runs laps around Curry’s”: Podcast host rubbishes the argument of Warriors' guard being the MJ of this era
NBA Latest Post
Devin Booker
“Damn Ava Louise got Devin Booker?”: After Antonio Brown, Only Fans model sets her sights on taking down Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend and Suns star

NBA star Devin Booker is the latest victim as Ava Louise tries to milk the…