LeBron James sank two different franchises into mediocrity with the exact same trick, 9 years apart from one another

LeBron James had the exact same all-time great moment 9 years apart from each other

LeBron James is the very epitome of longevity at this point.

This man entered the NBA as an 18-year-old when the league was a very different place.

Foul calls were harder to come by, defense was amongst the best ever, and overall, physicality reigned supreme, with most of the best scorers being players that can dominate on the inside, and at most, just within the arc.

Then Stephen Curry came in with his incredible marksmanship, revolutionizing how the entire league played the game. And at that point, the game that the King was so used to playing, suddenly almost completely vanished.

And yet, here in 2022, we’re expecting a 37-year-old LeBron James to be averaging close to 30 points per game. That is insane.

Speaking of scoring though, LeBron James scored very similar baskets, in very similar situations, in a nearly identical way, 9 years apart from each other.

Allow us to explain.

LeBron James hit the exact same game-winner in the same fashion to sink the hopes of both the Pacers and the Magic

We know others have said this before, but we have to say, LeBron James needs to deserve more credit for his clutch gene.

At so many points in his career, this man has come up with the biggest of plays to not only carry his own franchise to the promised land but also almost singlehandedly sank his opponents into mediocrity in the years to come. Crazier yet, he did exactly this twice in the exact same way nearly a decade apart.

Don’t believe us? Just watch the two YouTube clips below.

Stunning.

Really, that’s all we can say.

