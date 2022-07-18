Myles B. O’Neal exposes his $400 million father Shaquille O’Neal for not wearing shoes even on rented jets!

Private jet rental companies should be fuming at Shaquille O’Neal. Apparently, he doesn’t wear shoes on flights and his feet look gnarly.

This is less news and more a call out of the appalling state of Shaq’s feet. Yes, the 7-foot-tall big man, who was so dominant back in the day that the game’s rules had to be altered, has some of the worst-looking feet on the planet.

How do we know? Firstly, we wish we didn’t. Secondly, Shaq himself retweeted it! His son, Myles B. O’Neal caught his dad red-handed, applying lotion to those stompers.

We don’t want to be the only one who had to witness this, so here is the tweet.

Im sorry you have to witness this @SHAQ pic.twitter.com/1g3SWsZtTd — Myles B O’Neal (@MylesBONeal) July 14, 2022

NBA Twitter has a hilarious response to the video. Shaquille O’Neal is one of those that don’t wear shoes on a plane!

Yeah, that is our reaction. Not wearing shoes on a plane just sounds a little weird but then again, Shaq probably brought the jet for the week.

As for Twitter, they reacted accordingly, like this user who pointed out that perhaps all those commercials are to fund his lotions.

No wonder this man does so many commercials, he spends it all on lotion!! https://t.co/vh4JVFejpV — the 0x king (@mashfreak) July 14, 2022

Decades of dominating players in the post can do this to you. Everyone seems to think the same.

Them dogs been through it https://t.co/Bo4gu6ythq — Baba Black Sheep (@by_hoho) July 15, 2022

I had an uncle fresh out of jail with these type of feet 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/AlTES7WKmc — CT Thorn (@chevyguyCT) July 14, 2022

Shaq thinks he will get his son back. We’re not too sure about that. Once your feet have seen the internet, there is really no going back. Good luck Shaq!



