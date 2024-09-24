Michael Beasley Confesses He Only Stole Half a Pizza From 11-Year-Old Kevin Durant

Michael Beasley has finally addressed the longest-standing allegation against him. Nearly 11 years after Kevin Durant playfully accused him of stealing a pizza, the 35-year-old has stepped forward to share his side of the story.

Durant’s claims surfaced during his 2013 appearance on ESPN’s Highly Questionable. He recounted meeting Beasley for the first time at age 11. They shared a practice session at a nearby recreation center. After training, the group ordered pizza to enjoy their downtime. What followed became an unforgettable moment in KD’s memory.

Beasley had to leave early. So, he took the pizza without asking the group. Before the rest of the players could figure out what had happened, he was already hopping into a car with a slice in hand. It soon became clear that Beasley hadn’t just taken a slice, he had also eaten the rest.

Durant reflected on this hilarious moment, saying,

“We ordered pizza for the whole team, and after practice, we were all looking forward to it and he had to leave early I guess, like 10 minutes early and we came out and all the pizza was gone and we looked out of the door, he was jumping in the car and he had a piece of pizza slice in his hand. We kinda put two and two together.”

However, this was not the whole truth. At least that’s what Beasley pointed out during his latest appearance on the Club 520 Podcast. He argued that he was entitled to half the pizza based on the shared portions. So, he technically only stole the remaining half. The 35-year-old explained,

“The pizza story is true. But, it’s not that true. I took half the box. But the people I took it from, they had to give their slice too. So, that’s why the whole pizza was gone.”

Nonetheless, KD soon forgave Beasley for his actions. This incident forged a bond between them as they grew up. The duo began to share every moment of their lives, and their families also grew close. Their shared experiences undoubtedly contributed to refining their basketball skills as well.

Soon enough, it all paid off. Durant entered the league as the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. A year later, Beasley followed suit and became the second pick. The rest, as they say, is history.