“Lakers are 0-7 since they traded Kyle Kuzma”: Former LeBron James teammate shares a damning Instagram story trolling the Lakers faithful.

Kyle Kuzma has one of the most active social media presence among the young stars in the NBA.

The former Laker has been one of the most sought-after players in NBA since his debut in 2017. But the 6’10 forward’s presence is more dominant by his social media antics rather than on-court exploits.

The expectations from him since his NBA All-Rookie first-team selection in 2018 have been very high. Lakers kept him but traded Brandon Ingram in the Anthony Davis deal with the Pelicans. Ingram averages more than 23 points a game since then, earning “NBA’s most improved player” and an All-Star selection in 2020.

Also read: “Kyle Kuzma has more tweets than NBA points”: Former Lakers forward lambasted by Wizards fans for displaying low basketball IQ and high turnover rates in preseason

The Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma recently and it seems the forward can’t get over it

Kyle Kuzma, way off of his expectations, still played a significant role behind LeBron and AD in their 2020 run to the Championship, averaging more than 12 points a game.

His average took a dip in the playoffs. He continued with a similar form the last season, where the Lakers ended up getting knocked out in the 1st round of playoffs.

Because of LeBron and AD’s lessened games due to injuries in the 2020-21 season, it was Kyle’s opportunity to shine but he averaged just 12.9 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists. Again his average significantly decreased in the playoffs to 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds.

As a result, he was traded by the Lakers along with KCP and Montrezl Harrell to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook. Since then Lakers have had a pretty bad pre-season (0-6) and a loss to the Golden State Warriors to open their 2021-22 campaign.

And Kuzma thinks it’s because of his absence,

Kyle Kuzma just posted and deleted this on IG 😬 (h/t @RealQuintonMayo ) pic.twitter.com/bLl1mey8R9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 20, 2021

He as usual deleted the post just after posting it but a fan took a screenshot of it and uploaded it on social media platforms.

Also read: “Kyle Kuzma, your city is dope man!”: LeBron James weirdly compliments the city of Washington on Kyle Kuma’s latest Instagram post

While Kuzma has yet to start his campaign in the absence of Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, the expectations from him will be much higher in Wizards uniform, he seems to enjoy making fun of LeBron James Co. more than working on his debut.