Basketball

“Lakers are 0-8 since LeBron James shimmied on Jae Crowder”: Hilarious stat shows off how the Los Angeles squad hasn’t won since Game 3 against Suns last Playoffs

“Lakers are 0-8 since LeBron James shimmied on Jae Crowder”: Hilarious stat shows off how the Los Angeles squad hasn’t won since Game 3 against Suns last Playoffs
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
“Kobe Bryant locked up prime Dwyane Wade”: When Kobe played full court defense on the Heat superstar and put the clamps on him
Next Article
10 man BuyBack at Dota 2 The International: First-ever 10 man Buyback in TI10, in a back and forth match between PSG.LGD and T1
NBA Latest Post
“Lakers are 0-8 since LeBron James shimmied on Jae Crowder”: Hilarious stat shows off how the Los Angeles squad hasn’t won since Game 3 against Suns last Playoffs
“Lakers are 0-8 since LeBron James shimmied on Jae Crowder”: Hilarious stat shows off how the Los Angeles squad hasn’t won since Game 3 against Suns last Playoffs

A rather hilarious statistic shows that the Lakers haven’t won a game since Game 3…