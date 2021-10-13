“Lakers are 0-8 since LeBron James shimmied on Jae Crowder”: Hilarious stat shows off how the Los Angeles squad hasn’t won since Game 3 against Suns last Playoffs

A rather hilarious statistic shows that the Lakers haven’t won a game since Game 3 against the Suns where LeBron James shimmied on Crowder.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 0-5 this preseason and are clearly not looking too deep into it. As Russell Westbrook said, it’s only preseason so luckily all of his turnovers don’t actually count. LeBron James on the other hand, has also been quite rusty out on the floor along with the rest of his Laker teammates.

After winning the 2020 NBA championship, the Lakers looked poised to reach the NBA Finals once again the following year. With LeBron James having his best defensive season since 2013, everything was looking up for the purple and gold.

Unfortunately for them, as many NBA fans remember, injuries took them out of title contention as they lost to the Phoenix Suns in 6 in merely the first round of the Playoffs. They were actually up 2 games to one but would go on to lose three straight after Anthony Davis was ruled out of Game 6 in the first quarter.

Lakers haven’t won since LeBron James and co took care of business against Suns in Game 3 last season.

Game 3 of last season first round series between the Lakers and the Suns saw the former dominate. Anthony Davis dropped 34 and 11 while LeBron James posted up a respectable 21 points and 9 assists. En route to his 21, James and the Lakers bench taunted Jae Crowder on a particular drive to the rim.

NBA Twitter has been having a lot of fun with the graphic of Andre Drummond (now on the 76ers) imitating LeBron James from the bench, as he looked to back down Crowder. A hilarious stat that was used as a caption for this image read, “The Lakers are 0-8 since this.”

Lakers are now 0-8 since this. pic.twitter.com/pzSHS7zNuv — BGN (@BullsGotNext) October 13, 2021

Technically, they aren’t wrong as they lost 3 straight and went on to go 0-5 this preseason. In their defense, the Lakers revamped their roster yet again and so chemistry issues are bound to take place. We have however, seen flashes of what their dynamic trio can be when working in unison in the open floor.