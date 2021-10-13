“Nikola Jokic is dangerous and has crazy vision too”: When Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum took turns at showering the 2021 MVP with some huge praises

Long before his MVP days, back in2018, Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum spoke highly of the Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Nikola Jokic is one of the greatest current generation players. The Denver Nuggets centre has completely revolutionised how the sport has become position-less. At 6-foot-11 tall, the Joker can handle, pass and shoot the rock as efficiently as a guard.

After a historic season, playing all 72 games, The Joker averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, winning the 2021 MVP honors. And at 26 years of age, the Serbian superstar has already built a stellar resume.

Over the span of 6 NBA seasons so far, the 284 pound big man has already been named to 3 All-Star Games, 3 All-NBA teams, and obviously the MVP award he just won this past season.

Long before turning into the superstar he is today, Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum gave some huge praises to Nikola.

“Nikola Jokic is dangerous”: Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum in 2018

Back in 2018, long before Jokic was the MVP-caliber player he is now, Kevin Durant visited CJ McCollum’s “Pull Up” podcast. Among many other topics, the two stars spoke about Denver Nuggets and their leader Nikola Jokic. They complimented Jokic:

KD: “Jokic is uh… He’s dangerous.”

CJ: “He nice-nice with the vision too. Crazy vision.”

KD: “I didn’t know he had like 100 triple-doubles already.”

CJ: “Seriously?”

KD: “I think. He’s close. He must be second in history for centers with triple-doubles. He got a lot last year. Shoutout to him for getting paid.”

Hopefully, the Durantula was kidding when he said that Jokic had a hundred triple-doubles. Back then, Jokic had recorded only 16, and now has a total of 57.

Coming off his first MVP campaign, Nikola will surely hope to perform the way he did last year. And apart from putting up MVP type numbers yet again, he will also aim to make a deep playoffs run hoping to lead the Nuggets to win their maiden NBA title.