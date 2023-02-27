“Lakers are Targeting the Kings”: Brian Windhorst Reveals the Reason Darvin Ham and LeBron James Are Aiming for 6th Seed

Jan 7, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham talks with forward LeBron James (6) during a break in the action against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have turned their game around since the trade deadline. They have won 4 of their last 5 games in a manner that was clearly missing until just a few weeks ago. With Russell Westbrook and Pat Beverley’s exit and the addition of new pieces, Darvin Ham’s roster looks complete.

Darvin Ham, while talking about his team’s revival, recently claimed that the Lakers’ current goal is to reach the 6th seed in the West. While at face value, Ham clearly wants to avoid the play-in tournament. However, Brian Windhorst believes that there is another layer of reasoning added to their goal.

In a recent episode of ESPN’s Get Up, the highly acclaimed sportswriter and NBA insider claimed that Ham and the Lakers want to play Sacramento Kings in the playoffs. He believes this is why they have been discussing the 6th seed recently.

Darvin Ham wants Lakers to face the Kings in the first round of playoffs

As per Brian Windhorst, the Lakers are keen on facing the Sacramento Kings in the playoffs. The Kings are currently 3rd in the West with a 35-25 record. If they can maintain this position, they will eventually play any team who ends the season as the 6th seed. Windhorst claimed this is exactly what the Lakers want.

Windhorst: “Their schedule gives them a window to make something possible. And the reason Darvin Ham and the Lakers are talking about the 6th [seed] is that they are targeting the Sacramento Kings. The Sacramento Kings are in 3rd, they are very likely to finish 3rd. That’s the team they want in the first round, an inexperienced team.”

Windhorst is sound in his reasoning. The Lakers will indeed wish to meet an inexperienced team in the first round. The Kings have been really great this season. However, at the end of the day, playing a 7-game playoffs series is not the same as winning games in the regular season. The Lakers would certainly want to meet a team they can exploit in the first round instead of facing one of the top two seeds – Memphis and Denver.

LeBron James’ injury may affect team’s playoffs chances

The gold and purples look great right now. However, the team is certainly concerned about their superstar LeBron James. James went down today in the third quarter and claimed he heard his ankle pop. After receiving the necessary medical attention, James continued to play until they won the game over the Mavericks.

Unfortunately, he was seen limping after the game. LeBron’s absence will be a death sentence to the Lakers who have finally found their footing. If either AD or James miss games, their chances of winning go down. Each game is crucial for them and LeBron is, without a doubt, a key to winning these games. Hopefully, for the Lakers’ sake, he will not miss any games.

