Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 20/03/2023

Draymond Green Calls out Dwyane Wade as Michigan State Pull Off Big Upset Over Marquette in March Madness

Images taken from USA Today Sports

There is no time better than March Madness to tune into collegiate sports. Worlds will collide and friends will become enemies as they root for their collegiate sports teams. Just ask Draymond Green, who called out Dwyane Wade tonight! Why?

Because his team, the Michigan State Spartans Basketball team beat Marquette University’s Golden Eagles to advance to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament.

March Madness, truly! Every underdog manages to find a gear and will their team to victory. Here the mettle you have does not count, only your heart does.

Michigan State was the underdog in this case too and still, somehow, they managed to find the courage and down Marquette. Of course, former alumni Draymond Green was getting in the cheerful spirit. And of course, in the most Draymond Green fashion, he had to throw shade.

“Don’t Cry”: Draymond Green calls out Dwyane Wade and Juan Toscano Anderson as Michigan State win in March Madness

Draymond Green took to his Instagram story to post about the game and while he cheered the victors, he also had to make a pass at the losers. He said, “Don’t cry, Juan T (Toscano Anderson) don’t cry, D-Wade, gotta tell em man don’t cry!”. 

The most Draymond Green response we could have thought of. And paired with the wine glass emoji, we think he might have had one too many.

Draymond himself might be overjoyed today but his team is on a 3-game losing streak on the road. And in typical March Madness spirit, he wasn’t the only one celebrating.

Magic Johnson, a former Michigan State Spartan, also took to Twitter to celebrate!

Magic Johnson, who also played for Michigan State took to Twitter to celebrate his team’s win. If you want to know what happened to the game, just look at his Tweet for a summary.

And he pointed out the big deal for tonight’s win –  coach Tom Izzo won an unprecedented 16th game in the NCAA Tournament as the lower-seeded team.

Go Spartans! As Draymond Green would be saying all night, with a glass of Wine in his hand.

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

