Draymond Green Calls out Dwyane Wade as Michigan State Pull Off Big Upset Over Marquette in March Madness

There is no time better than March Madness to tune into collegiate sports. Worlds will collide and friends will become enemies as they root for their collegiate sports teams. Just ask Draymond Green, who called out Dwyane Wade tonight! Why?

Because his team, the Michigan State Spartans Basketball team beat Marquette University’s Golden Eagles to advance to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament.

March Madness, truly! Every underdog manages to find a gear and will their team to victory. Here the mettle you have does not count, only your heart does.

Michigan State was the underdog in this case too and still, somehow, they managed to find the courage and down Marquette. Of course, former alumni Draymond Green was getting in the cheerful spirit. And of course, in the most Draymond Green fashion, he had to throw shade.

“Don’t Cry”: Draymond Green calls out Dwyane Wade and Juan Toscano Anderson as Michigan State win in March Madness

Draymond Green took to his Instagram story to post about the game and while he cheered the victors, he also had to make a pass at the losers. He said, “Don’t cry, Juan T (Toscano Anderson) don’t cry, D-Wade, gotta tell em man don’t cry!”.

Draymond Green was loving Michigan State’s win over Marquette in the NCAA Tournament today 😂🍿 (via @Money23Green /IG)pic.twitter.com/Rz9iz9LDFM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 20, 2023

The most Draymond Green response we could have thought of. And paired with the wine glass emoji, we think he might have had one too many.

Draymond himself might be overjoyed today but his team is on a 3-game losing streak on the road. And in typical March Madness spirit, he wasn’t the only one celebrating.

Magic Johnson, a former Michigan State Spartan, also took to Twitter to celebrate!

It was a total team effort today by the MSU Spartans! They are heading to the Sweet Sixteen with their 69-60 victory over Marquette led by Tyson Walker with 23 points, Joey Hauser with 14 points & 10 rebounds, & AJ Hoggard with 13 points. @MSU_Basketball — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 19, 2023

And he pointed out the big deal for tonight’s win – coach Tom Izzo won an unprecedented 16th game in the NCAA Tournament as the lower-seeded team.

Congratulations to my friend Tom Izzo for winning his 16th NCAA Tournament game as the lower-seeded team, the most all-time, and for his 15th appearance at the Sweet Sixteen! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 19, 2023

Go Spartans! As Draymond Green would be saying all night, with a glass of Wine in his hand.