Lakers HC JJ Redick Speaks On Deandre Ayton’s Frustrations With Not Getting The Ball Recently

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to winning ways on Friday, getting the better of the Grizzlies thanks to 30+ pieces from both LeBron James and Luka Doncic. But not everyone in purple and gold was happy, with Deandre Ayton’s recent frustrations mounting up.

In crunch time against Memphis, head coach JJ Redick decided to keep Jaxson Hayes on the floor instead of the former No. 1 overall pick, and it ultimately worked in the Lakers’ favor. Even when Ayton was in the game, the ball was not in his hands as much as it used to be, or as much as it was when he was a Sun or a Trail Blazer.

“He was playing better” JJ Redick on going with Jaxson Hayes over Deandre Ayton down the stretch (via @ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/2Ha5hiaNnt — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) January 3, 2026

This has become a trend, and has visibly affected Ayton’s mindset. Redick was asked about the same in an interview the day after their victory over the Grizzlies.

“I think he’s frustrated. He doesn’t feel like he’s getting the ball,” the Lakers boss admitted. “To me, it comes down to, is he going to be active and engaged, you know, assertive… the trust level builds off that. But I think, we gotta start the game and at least get him a couple of early touches.”

“I think he’s frustrated. He doesn’t feel like he’s getting the ball.” – JJ Redick on Deandre Ayton’s recent performances. Redick said that it’s “human nature” for Ayton’s rebounding production to dip if he doesn’t feel involved. Said LAL will work to get Ayton early touches. pic.twitter.com/lLOr7KZqqb — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 3, 2026

The numbers do support this notion from JJ in a way. Ayton averages nearly 41 touches per game on this season. However, since December 15th, he’s averaged 35.8 touches, which is about a 12% decrease.

Ayton’s rebounding numbers have not been terrible by any means. He has grabbed more than 10 rebounds in almost each of his last 10 games and is shooting an elite 70 percent from the field in the 2025 26 season. The concern, however, is that Ayton can be better and more importantly show more desire which is something Hayes has consistently been doing.

That said, there could be another reason behind Ayton’s recent lackluster performances. Austin Reaves is out with an injury, and the numbers show that the Lakers play better when the two are on the floor together. Ayton and Reaves form one of the best pick and roll duos in the league, creating about 1.17 points per possession.

Reaves is still not close to returning, so the Lakers and Ayton may have to adapt without him for the long run.