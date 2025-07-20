“Didn’t Text Me”: Richard Jefferson and Celtics Legend Defend LeBron James For Not Texting New Lakers Teammate

Why didn’t LeBron James text Deandre Ayton yet? The #1 draft pick in new teammate Luka Doncic’s 2018 class went on ESPN some time this month and revealed that he has yet to have a conversation with James. While Ayton understands that people can be busy training and spending time with their families, the information seems to have taken on a life of its own on NBA social media pages.

Much like everything James does, this too has come under severe criticism from certain sections of NBA fans. Hall of Famer, Paul Pierce, self-proclaimed rival to James, has, meanwhile, spoken in support of the Lakers’ legend, stating that since this might be James’ last season ever, he might not be too inclined to push beyond on-court performances.

Another one of LeBron’s frenemies, Kendrick Perkins, was far more direct in his approach toward the whole controversy and implied that this was a juvenile conversation.

“He doesn’t have to. Why the f*** he’s got to reach to Deandre Ayton?” he asked on the Road Tripping podcast. Joining him in chorus were LeBron’s former teammates from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

“He didn’t text me when I got traded there,” Frye added, to which, Jefferson quickly revealed, “He didn’t text me either!”

Jefferson then quickly moved on to the conversation he had with LeBron before Frye joined the Cavaliers in 2016. “Bron asked me a day before. He goes, ‘Hey, Rich, man. What do you think about Channing Frye?’ I was like, ‘You are going to f***** hate him and you are going to f****** love him. Just wait.'”

The bench soon moved on to talk about the rivalries they had with their own teammates, allowing Perkins to shoot on his former Boston Celtics teammate, Kevin Garnett.

“It happened like that with me and KG [Kevin Garnett]. We couldn’t stand each other. We met in the back … We got there right after Labor Day. So, we were doing open runs because we were going overseas the first year we got together. We were going to Rome … For three weeks, in the locker room, in the gym, Kevin and I didn’t say a word to each other,” he revealed.

Perkins talked about how while the pair were on speaking terms, Garnett wasn’t really vibing with his energy. But all that changed during their first pre-season game.

“So, we get to our first game and we come together and it’s us two vs Chris Bosh and [Andre] Bargnani. We win the game, I had my first pre-season game with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, and he was like … ‘Now, rock them with your m*********** a**.'”

“And ever since then, we were cool. But it took us getting into the battle of things for him to come around,” Perkins asserted. The pair would go on to lift the NBA championships in 2008.

Needless to say, at this point, speculating about the relationship between LeBron and Ayton seems premature, to say the least.